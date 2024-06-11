Keep Memory Alive’s annual Summer Festival & Rodeo returns June 29-30 featuring rock icons Rick Springfield, Richard Marx (sponsored)

Community-grown rodeo raises funds for community-grown non-profit serving Nevadans living with brain disease

Keep Memory Alive’s annual Summer Festival & Rodeo at Shakespeare Ranch, a private Lake Tahoe estate in Glenbrook, Nev., returns on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 for another weekend of rodeo excitement to raise funds in the fight against neurodegenerative diseases and recognize local philanthropist and entrepreneur Kern Schumacher with the Community Leadership Award.

The weekend of fun and fundraising kicks off on Saturday, June 29 at 3 p.m. with a rodeo featuring bulls, bucks, barrels and BBQ, live music from Left of Centre and dancing, kids’ activities and refreshing summertime cocktails.

The weekend will close out with the Sip, Savor and Sweet Sounds event on Sunday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m., as James Beard Award winner Luciano Pellegrini prepares a gourmet dine-around experience with exquisite food items paired with wines and spirits and rock legends Rick Springfield and Richard Marx treat guests to a private performance of their greatest hits.

Proceeds support Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to find, fund and facilitate the most effective and innovative research, treatment and educational support programming for patients and their families affected by brain disorders, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, multiple system atrophy and multiple sclerosis.

As it celebrates its 15th anniversary in July, the center continues to rely on philanthropy to support the multidisciplinary care it provides to more than 5,000 Nevadans. Every patient receives care far beyond what traditional insurance covers so funds raised at the Festival and Rodeo help offset its losses and ensure it can continue to operate as the only comprehensive subspecialized neurology program in the state.

“The Glenbrook rodeo started as a beloved community grown tradition and it is that same community spirit that allowed us to create Keep Memory Alive and bring world-class neurological care to Nevada,” says Camille Ruvo, vice-chairwoman and co-founder, Keep Memory Alive. “We are so proud to continue the rodeo to support individuals living with these terrible diseases and their caregivers and are especially thankful to Chef Luciano Pellegrini, Rick Springfield and Richard Marx for sharing their talents in support of our mission.”

Tickets for the rodeo are $2,000 per adult and $250 per child (18 and younger). Children younger than two are free but must be accounted for via RSVP. The Sunday evening dinner tickets are $3,500 per adult or $30,000 for a table of 10. Full weekend group packages for groups of 10 can be purchased for $45,000 and include special access for 10 to a Michael Milken event “in the boardroom” on Friday afternoon, 10 tickets to the rodeo on Saturday, 10 tickets to “Sip, Savor, and Sweet Sounds” on Sunday and a round-trip ride on the Tahoe Star from Incline Village to Glenbrook for the Sunday evening event.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets, call (702) 263-9797 or visit keepmemoryalive.org/rodeo. Visit keepmemoryalive.org for event updates, upcoming announcements or additional information and follow Keep Memory Alive on Instagram @ccnevadakma, Twitter @ccnevadakma and facebook.com/ccnevadakma.

