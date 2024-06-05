Kacey Fowler joins KPS3 as Account Coordinator (sponsored)

KPS3, a full-service marketing and communications firm, has hired Kacey Fowler as account coordinator.



Fowler will collaborate with the internal team to help manage a variety of client projects, as well as strengthen client relationships to ensure success.

“Kacey’s innate curiosity, work ethic and competency make her a terrific addition to the KPS3 team,” said Mike McDowell, vice president of client experience. “We look forward to her ideas and contributions to support our clients’ marketing initiatives.”



Prior to joining KPS3, Fowler worked for Inkblot Marketing where she led communication efforts for the Associated Students of the University of Nevada (ASUN). Concurrently, she worked as a marketing and communications intern and a freelance content writer, while volunteering for the local chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA).



She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and management from the University of Nevada, Reno. She is in an accelerated master of business administration program at the University of Nevada, Reno, which she will complete in summer 2024.

For more than 33 years, KPS3 has grown and developed long-standing relationships with both its clients and its employees, earning a spot amongst northern Nevada’s Best Places to Work finalists for eight years. For more information on working with KPS3 as a client or an employee, please visit kps3.com.

