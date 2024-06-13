Greater Nevada Credit Union marks 75th anniversary with $75,000 in scholarships (sponsored)

GNCU awarded scholarships to 37 individuals for the 2024-2025 school year

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) recognized 75 years of service to Nevadans by awarding $75,000 in scholarships: $2,000 to 37 individuals pursuing their undergraduate, technical or trade school education goals, along with an additional $1,000 applied to programs supporting high school students in their graduation endeavors.

The GNCU Scholarship committee, comprised of staff and volunteer board members, selected 35 applicants 24-years-old and younger, and two individuals 25-years-old and older. Scholarship funds can be used for tuition, course registration, special classes, laboratory fees, room and board, textbooks and other class materials.

“Everyone at Greater Nevada Credit Union is thrilled to support the personal, academic, and professional journeys of these high-achieving individuals,” said Bill Arensdorf, chair of the GNCU Board of Directors. “Reading their inspiring stories was a reminder of the power of education and the dreams that fuel the pursuit of lifelong learning. We are grateful to award scholarships to more applicants this year, despite the challenge of narrowing down to a handful of winners from the 240 exceptional applications.”

Scholarships awarded this cycle will go towards the 2024-2025 academic year. Since the Scholarship Program’s inception in 2000, 488 individuals have been awarded more than $746,500 towards educational pursuits.

Of the 37 scholarship recipients, 26 will stay in Nevada to pursue higher education. One of these students, Michael Hoffer, is a senior in Carson City, Nevada and plans to attend the University of Nevada, Reno in the fall.

“I’m excited to be the first person in my family to graduate from college,” said Hoffer. “I’m also excited to create change within my local community by becoming an attorney.”

Chana Rothschild, a GNCU Scholarship recipient, is a senior at Douglas High School in Minden, Nevada. She’s planning on attending Arcadia University, a top-ranked private university in the Greater Philadelphia area, in the fall.

“I’m most excited about going to school in a new state and learning more about my future profession of law,” said Rothschild. “I would love to thank GNCU for this scholarship, as it will help immensely with my future academic endeavors.”

The GNCU Scholarship Program is a key charitable initiative and part of the credit union’s passion to help more people Live Greater by pursuing financial well being. Scholarship winners were selected by GNCU’s Scholarship Committee primarily based on financial need, with other factors such as academic performance, community involvement and written recommendations also considered. To learn more about GNCU or the GNCU Scholarship Program, visit GNCU.org/Scholarships.

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs for the past 75 years. The credit union serves more than 88,000 consumers and small businesses and has $1.76 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage,Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.