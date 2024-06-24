Fun in the sun: Nearby Nevada State Parks are ready for Summer adventures (sponsored)

Washoe Lake State Park

Established in 1977, Washoe Lake State Park preserves a unique wetland within Nevada’s Great Basin. Nestled in scenic Washoe Valley, nature lovers and adventurer seekers flock here for panoramic mountain views, diverse hiking trails, and exceptional shore fishing. The spot is also popular with horseback riders, thanks to the park’s numerous equestrian areas; bird watchers who come to see migrating birds; and wind surfers who take advantage of the strong winds that whip down from the surrounding mountains. Melding beauty and adventure, Washoe Lake State Park is right in Reno’s backyard and well worth a visit.

Dayton State Park

Discover the year-round beauty of Dayton State Park, just 30 minutes east of Carson City. Hike scenic trails, fish in the trout-filled Carson River, or camp at one of 10 RV-friendly campsites. Explore remnants of Nevada’s first gold and silver mill for a glimpse into the state’s mining history. Reservations are recommended for camping, and be sure to snag a fishing permit if you plan on bringing a rod!

Mormon Station State Historic Park

Immerse yourself in history at Mormon Station State Historic Park in Genoa, Nevada’s oldest town. Delve into the past at the Mormon Station trading post, which was rebuilt after a devastating fire. Inside, you’ll find a treasure trove of original pioneer-era artifacts waiting to be discovered.

The park also features a large grassy area and the Campbell Homestead, complete with a blacksmith shop, an early 1900s chicken coop, and more. This state park welcomes up to 300 people for weddings, family reunions, and other special events and is pet friendly!

Four Lake Tahoe State Parks

As the largest alpine lake in North America, Lake Tahoe is a sight to behold thanks to its sheer size, stunning clarity, and deep blue waters. You’ll find no shortage of year-round outdoor activities at these four incredible state parks.

Sand Harbor Sand Harbor State Park boasts pristine sandy beaches, crystal clear waters, and tons of fun. Scuba divers can explore Lake Tahoe’s deepest point at 1,645 feet — make sure to say hi to Tahoe Tessie! Visitors can relax on the beach and soak up the sun or reserve a picnic area for a lively summer gathering.

Spooner Lake & Backcountry If you're looking for easy access to unblemished wilderness, put Spooner Lake & Backcountry State Park on your radar. With more than 12,000 acres of forested mountain terrain, views of Lake Tahoe, some 60 miles of multi-use trails,historical sites, a visitor center, and two reservable backcountry cabins, it's a prime destination for nature enthusiasts and history buffs.

Van Sickle Straddling the California and Nevada border, Van Sickle Bi-State Park is a 542-acre state park that invites hikers, cyclists, and equestrians to partake in adventure. Not only is Van Sickle easy to get to, it also serves up some of the most awe-inspiring scenery the region has to offer.

Cave Rock Cave Rock State Park takes its name from the towering rock over Highway 50, but don't just come to gawk over this incredible landmark — spend the day swimming, scuba diving, or snorkeling in Tahoe's blue waters. Cave Rock also has a double ramp with a dock for launching boats.

Fort Churchill State Historic Park & Buckland Station

A visit to Fort Churchill State Historic Park should be high on your adventuring to-do list. Once a military fort used for protecting early settlers, this site now stands in captivating decay due to Nevada’s arid climate, offering history buffs a fascinating glimpse into the past. Take a self-guided tour through nearby Buckland Station for a look back on Nevada’s pioneering spirit. Bask in the beauty of the region while exploring the many hiking, camping, and picnicking opportunities along the Carson River (reservations needed for group areas).

Lahontan State Recreation Area

Dating back more than 20,000 years, experience Nevada’s prehistory while exploring Lahontan State Recreation Area. While most of this ancient lake’s surface area has long since receded, outdoor recreation, wildlife viewing, and water sports of all kinds are available. .

The water is the main draw, bringing in visitors for boating, fishing, and water skiing. When conditions are right, you can even canoe from Fort Churchill State Historic Park, down the Carson River and into Lake Lahontan. Aside from water-based recreation opportunities, there’s also horseback riding, camping, hiking, and wildlife viewing to be had.

Walker River State Recreation Area

Walker River State Recreation Area is among the best places to experience stunning landscapes and enjoy a diverse range of recreational activities.

Along with historic structures and valuable wildlife habitat, Walker River State Park has five distinct park units, including Pitchfork Ranch and Nine Mile Ranch, offering top-notch camping, biking, nature trails, OHV exploring, world-class fishing, and many other recreational opportunities.

Bonus: Ice Age Fossils State Park

One of the largest records of Ice Age fossils sits only 20 minutes north of The Strip. The Ice Age Fossils State Park in north Las Vegas is brimming with collections of prehistoric fossils. What was once home to herds of now-extinct mammals is now an incredible archaeological site begging for exploration.

Covering 315 acres, Ice Age Fossils State Park showcases Tule Springs’ collection of Pleistocene fossils. Other park features include hiking trails that lead to prehistoric fossil beds and archaeological dig sites, art sculptures, and a modern visitor center with natural history exhibits and a gift shop. Please note that mountain bikes, OHVs, and camping/campfires are prohibited.

Reserve Nevada / Nevada State Parks Reservations

Summer adventurers looking to make their plans across the state are encouraged to visit the Nevada State Parks’ new reservation system, offering convenient booking for campsites and other facilities to ensure a seamless outdoor experience. For more ideas on how to explore your state, visit travelnevada.com.

