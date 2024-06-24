Free back-to-school vaccines now available

Back-to-school vaccines are now available from Northern Nevada Public Health (NNPH). Parents are encouraged to make appointments now to avoid long wait times that typically occur just before the school year starts.

“We have staff available right now to administer these back-to-school vaccines without much of a wait,” said new District Health Officer Dr. Chad Kingsley. “In August, wait times will increase. While we’ll continue to provide vaccines year-round, it’s strongly recommended that you do it sooner than later.”

Parents are encouraged to take advantage of the current availability of appointments and walk-in hours at NNPH to get their children vaccinated before the August rush. Doing so gives them peace of mind knowing their children are protected and ready for the upcoming school year.

The vaccines are required for school attendance. The clinic is at 1001 E. 9th St., Building B, and its hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parents can make an appointment by calling 775-328-2402 or walking into the clinic.

All school vaccines and the COVID-19 vaccine will be available. NNPH accepts people without insurance or the ability to pay; those with insurance are asked to bring their information. The clinic can provide vaccinations for the entire family, not just school vaccines.

NNPH in August will host two vaccine events for youth, where wait times in previous years have been more than an hour. More information on those events will be announced in July and can be found on the NNPH website at https://nnph.org/programs-and-services/cchs/immunization-program/index.php.

While not mandatory for school attendance, the COVID-19 vaccine is highly recommended to protect children and their families from the virus.

Source: NNPH