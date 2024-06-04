Four Washoe County students awarded National Merit Scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced that four Washoe County School District seniors have been awarded college- and university-funded scholarships for the 2024-2025 school year. Officials from each sponsor college selected scholarship winners from among finalists of the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.

The winners were chosen from over 6,800 high school seniors who will receive nearly $26 million in scholarships. Each student will receive between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

The students are:

Derek Kaleo Hanson, Reno High School, mechanical engineering at Washington State University

Elijah Moore, Procter Hug High School, aerospace engineering at University of Nevada, Reno

Victoria Nguyen, Earl Wooster High School, computer science at University of Nevada, Reno

Miles Zeller, Reno High School, biomedical engineering at University of Nevada, Reno

Students from around the country are named as finalists in the competition for their accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

Source: WCSD