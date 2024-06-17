Five events in Reno this week: Tahoe trail talk and downtown music

Dance, a trail talk and the Off The Rails concert series are our featured Reno events this week. Reno’s Subtle Lovers play Locomotion Plaza on Thursday, and a dance event is on Saturday at West Street Plaza.
Sponsored events
- NAMI Nevada will host its Annual Education Conference on June 18, 2024, at Hometown Health in the Great Basin Room at 10315 Professional Circle. This year’s conference theme is “Invisible Wounds of Veterans: Serving Those Who Have Served.” Session topics include A Veteran’s Story, “My Forever War with Mental Illness,” Invisible Wounds of Veterans: Intimate Partner Violence, Military Culture and Transition, Trauma and the True Cost and more.
Editor’s picks
- Trail Talk: How to Complete the Tahoe Rim Trail @ South Valleys Library. Are you planning to hike the Tahoe Rim Trail this trail season? South Valleys and the TRTA are hosting a free event in Reno. Come out for a panel discussion with professional trail guides on completing the Tahoe Rim Trail. You will also have an opportunity to learn about volunteer opportunities offered this summer.
- Off the Rails Summer Concert: Locomotion Plaza. The Off the Rails Third Thursday Summer Concert Series fires up on June 20 with Reno’s Subtle Lovers. Come groove to the sultry, swagger-heavy, ‘70s radio-style rock of the biggest band in town. (Literally, though — they’re an 11-piece outfit with keys, brass, multiple vocalists… the whole shebang.)
- Summer Solstice Celebration. The Summer Solstice celebrates the path from sowing to harvest and darkness to light, offering the opportunity to recognize your efforts and embrace your achievements.
- The Red Elvises at RPM. Igor Yuzov’s journey spans Germany, Ukraine and Russia, where his love for forbidden rock ‘n’ roll led him to form the “Folk ‘n’ Roll” band Limpopo. Moving to America, they became the Red Elvises, known for their “Siberian Surf Rock,” with humorous lyrics that compel audiences to dance.
- Dancing on the River starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at West Street Plaza in downtown Reno. Get ready for an electrifying evening of Cumbia, Bachata, Salsa and more under the open sky. Free entry, local food trucks and drinks await you.