Five events in Reno this week: Tahoe trail talk and downtown music

Dance, a trail talk and the Off The Rails concert series are our featured Reno events this week. Reno’s Subtle Lovers play Locomotion Plaza on Thursday, and a dance event is on Saturday at West Street Plaza.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar.

NAMI Nevada will host its Annual Education Conference on June 18, 2024, at Hometown Health in the Great Basin Room at 10315 Professional Circle. This year’s conference theme is “Invisible Wounds of Veterans: Serving Those Who Have Served.” Session topics include A Veteran’s Story, “My Forever War with Mental Illness,” Invisible Wounds of Veterans: Intimate Partner Violence, Military Culture and Transition, Trauma and the True Cost and more.

Editor’s picks