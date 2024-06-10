Five events in Reno this week: Summer parties 

The annual TRI-LAB fundraiser is on Thursday, and several other Reno events are dominating this week’s calendar. The BBQ, Blues and Brews fest is downtown this week, and on Friday and Saturday, the Cheney Street block party returns to… Cheney Street.
Sponsored events
- TRI-LAB VI: Join us on Thursday, June 13, from 4 – 9 pm for the sixth annual Tri Lab summer kick-off block party. The collaboration between the Reno Bike Project, the Holland Project, and Craft Wine & Beer has grown to include local breweries (Imbib returns this year), food trucks, and neighboring businesses. KWNK DJs will spin music all afternoon, and local artists and makers will offer their fine wares. Family friendly, with kids encouraged to participate in casual carnival-style games.
- NAMI Nevada will host its Annual Education Conference on June 18, 2024, at Hometown Health in the Great Basin Room at 10315 Professional Circle. This year’s conference theme is “Invisible Wounds of Veterans: Serving Those Who Have Served.” Session topics include A Veteran’s Story, “My Forever War with Mental Illness,” Invisible Wounds of Veterans: Intimate Partner Violence, Military Culture and Transition, Trauma and the True Cost and more.
Editor’s picks
- Whitey Morgan and the 78’s. Although he resides in the automotive capital of Flint, MI, vocalist/guitarist Whitey Morgan (real name Eric Allen) is a country boy through and through. In 2005, Morgan assembled a group of sympathetic Motor City musicians to become his 78’s: guitarists Jeremy “Leroy” Biltz and Benny James, bassist Jeremy Mackinder, and drummer Mike “Pops” Popovich.
- Miss Reno Rodeo Pageant. The 2025 Miss Reno Rodeo pageant is set for June 12–14 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
- BBQ, Blues & Brews. The BBQ, Blues and Brews Festival returns to downtown Reno for its 27th year, June 14-15. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of Nevada’s best barbecue while sampling a variety of brews and beverages distributed from more than 50 microbreweries and free live entertainment.
- Cheney St. Block Party. Feeling a bit peckish about what is in store for your summer fun? Do you like rock n roll, dance music, pizza, wings, beer, cocktails, and tomfoolery? What about water balloon fights on a hot summer’s day? Ice cold, creamy gelato? The Cheney Street Block Party is on Friday and Saturday. This is a free, all-ages event.
- Gender Blender Hit Song Mania. The Nevada Gay Men’s Chorus and Friends are ready for some gender-”switching” in this cabaret-style hit song review. Some male members have been longing to belt out The Pointer Sisters’ I’m So Excited and Madonna’s Material Girl, while some female soloists and invited friends bend towards Michael Jackson’s Thriller and Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights.