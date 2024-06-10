Five events in Reno this week: Summer parties 

The annual TRI-LAB fundraiser is on Thursday, and several other Reno events are dominating this week’s calendar. The BBQ, Blues and Brews fest is downtown this week, and on Friday and Saturday, the Cheney Street block party returns to… Cheney Street.

TRI-LAB VI : Join us on Thursday, June 13, from 4 – 9 pm for the sixth annual Tri Lab summer kick-off block party. The collaboration between the Reno Bike Project, the Holland Project, and Craft Wine & Beer has grown to include local breweries (Imbib returns this year), food trucks, and neighboring businesses. KWNK DJs will spin music all afternoon, and local artists and makers will offer their fine wares. Family friendly, with kids encouraged to participate in casual carnival-style games.

NAMI Nevada will host its Annual Education Conference on June 18, 2024, at Hometown Health in the Great Basin Room at 10315 Professional Circle. This year's conference theme is "Invisible Wounds of Veterans: Serving Those Who Have Served." Session topics include A Veteran's Story, "My Forever War with Mental Illness," Invisible Wounds of Veterans: Intimate Partner Violence, Military Culture and Transition, Trauma and the True Cost and more.

