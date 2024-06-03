Five events in Reno this week: Improv, a capella and a festival on the river

Get outside and celebrate the Truckee River this weekend at the Reno River Festival, which has morphed into an event with activities for all ages and abilities. This week’s events also include deals on food and drinks, a talk on wild horses and the potential for some belly laughs.

Tri Lab VI benefit for local nonprofits . Join Craft Wine & Beer on Thursday, June 13 from 4pm-9pm for sixth annual Tri Lab summer kick off block party. What began as a collaboration between the Reno Bike Project, the Holland Project and Craft Wine & Beer has grown to include local breweries (Imbib returns this year), food trucks and neighboring businesses. KWNK DJ’s will spin music all afternoon and local artists and makers will be on hand offering their fine wares. Family friendly with kids encouraged to participate in casual carnival style games.

NAMI Nevada will host its Annual Education Conference on June 18, 2024, at Hometown Health in the Great Basin Room at 10315 Professional Circle. This year's conference theme is "Invisible Wounds of Veterans: Serving Those Who Have Served." Session topics include A Veteran's Story, "My Forever War with Mental Illness," Invisible Wounds of Veterans: Intimate Partner Violence, Military Culture and Transition, Trauma and the True Cost and more.

