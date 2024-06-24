Five events in Reno this week: Shakespeare, immigration discussion and theater

Reno and Lake Tahoe are in full swing with a summer filled with a range of entertainment options. This week, you can pick Broadway musicals, a fly-tying workshop and Shakespeare under the stars.
The National Automobile Museum’s Speaker Series is hosting Tom Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, on June 27, 2024. Homan’s presentation promises insights into immigration enforcement and its impact on communities.
There are plenty more listings on our calendar.
Sponsored events
- Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber @ OFF THE RAILS Free 3rd Thurs Summer Concerts. OffBeat Fest’s FREE Third Thursday Summer Concert Series rolls back into Locomotion Plaza with Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber’s live-looping violin-flavored blend of “world-folk fusion.” July 18. Opening support from Silly Little.
Editor’s picks
- JOHO – The New Objectivity in Carson City. Vera and Bert Joho were versatile and prolific painters, cherished and admired as teachers and designers of jewelry and fashion accessories. Their works were exhibited in Germany until the rise of the Nazi party and again after the end of World War II, well into the 1980s and 1990s. A successful and well-received exhibition of only a hundred of their paintings, drawings and designs was held in Pforzheim, Germany, from November 2018 through April 2019. This pop-up exhibition features 51 works and is the first opportunity to see the work in America.
- “Side Show The Musical.” Brüka’s 31st season concludes with the Tony Award Nominated 2014 revival of SIDE SHOW – The Musical with book and lyrics by Bill Russell and music by Henry Krieger. Side Show takes audiences back to the 1930s, following the legendary Hilton twins, Daisy and Violet, on their heartwarming search for love and acceptance amidst the spectacle of fame. This is the updated book and score from the 2014 Broadway revival.
- National Automobile Museum Speaker Series with Tom Homan. The museum will be hosting Tom Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as the keynote speaker at the museum’s upcoming Northern Nevada Speaker Series event on June 27, 2024. Homan’s tenure at ICE was marked by significant enforcement actions and policy decisions that impacted immigration law and order. His experiences and insights promise to make for an engaging and informative presentation, sure to resonate with attendees interested in understanding the complexities of immigration enforcement and its implications on individuals and communities.
- Tie One On Tuesday: “Bead Head Hare’s Ear Soft Hackle”. Fly Fishing season is here, and Schussboom Brewing is jumpin’ in with group fly-tying inside its brewery. No experience is required. Curated whiskey flights will also be available, in case you need some extra inspiration. Each ticket to Tie One On Tuesdays is good for the amount paid as a credit on food and drinks that day.
- Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival. Your dreams become reality at Lake Tahoe’s Shakespeare Festival with a new season featuring Shakespeare’s “Merry Wives of Windsor” and the “Always…Patsy Cline” musical. Enjoy al fresco dining at one of the most scenic venues in the world. Enjoy entertainment while sitting under the stars on the white sand beach of Sand Harbor with the beauty of Lake Tahoe in the background.