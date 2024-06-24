Five events in Reno this week: Shakespeare, immigration discussion and theater

Reno and Lake Tahoe are in full swing with a summer filled with a range of entertainment options. This week, you can pick Broadway musicals, a fly-tying workshop and Shakespeare under the stars.

The National Automobile Museum’s Speaker Series is hosting Tom Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, on June 27, 2024. Homan’s presentation promises insights into immigration enforcement and its impact on communities.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar.

Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes or cancellations. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.

Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber @ OFF THE RAILS Free 3rd Thurs Summer Concerts. OffBeat Fest’s FREE Third Thursday Summer Concert Series rolls back into Locomotion Plaza with Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber’s live-looping violin-flavored blend of “world-folk fusion.” July 18. Opening support from Silly Little.

Editor’s picks