Federal funding secured to expand Tahoe East Shore Trail

In a boost to Nevada’s outdoor recreation infrastructure, Nevada’s Democratic U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced on Tuesday $24 million in federal funding for Lake Tahoe’s East Shore Trail. The funding will support road safety enhancements and trail improvements along State Route 28.

Nevada Department of Transportation Director Tracy Larkin Thomason said the plan is to extend the multi-use East Shore Trail 1.75 miles to Thunderbird Cove, and eventually to Spooner Summit. The extension will improve access to beaches and trails for those on foot or riding a bike and reduce vehicle and pedestrian congestion on SR 28.

The narrow, two-lane SR28 is the sole route around Lake Tahoe’s eastern shore and sees significant daily traffic, particularly during peak tourist seasons. Congestion and safety have long been concerns in the area.

A mural decorates the tunnel that crosses under State Route 28 along Lake Tahoe’s East Shore Trail. Image: Shannon Moore

The East Shore Trail, which is 10 feet wide and meets the American Disability Act standards, was opened in June 2019 to mitigate some of those concerns. The three-mile stretch includes 16 vista points and 11 beach access points, from Incline Village near Tunnel Creek Café to Sand Harbor State Park. At the north end, there is a paid parking lot and the Flume Trail Bikes rental shop.

The grant, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE program (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity), is part of a bipartisan effort to bolster tourism and enhance environmental sustainability in the region.

“Investing in transportation improvements around the Lake Tahoe Basin is just common sense,” Sen. Cortez Masto said. “It supports our economy, keeps people safe and protects our beautiful shoreline.”

Sen. Rosen agreed, noting that Lake Tahoe is a vital part of northern Nevada’s economy. Local leaders said the funding is a transformative investment in Tahoe’s infrastructure and natural resources.

Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill, who also serves as chair of the Tahoe Transportation District, described the grant as “a pivotal investment that will substantially enhance safety, access, and resources within our community,” emphasizing its role in preserving public lands and beaches for future generations.

Transit service to Sand Harbor is also available via the East Shore Express, which begins operation June 28.

In addition to the trail expansion, Cortez Masto and Rosen have secured grants to support cleaner buses, smarter transportation technology and evacuation preparations around Lake Tahoe.