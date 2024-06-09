Father’s Day celebrations in and around Reno

What’s better than a tired tie or another pair of socks? Get ready to celebrate the men in your life the way they want to be celebrated — by getting out on the town and doing an activity they enjoy. Read on for a roundup of creative Reno ways to champion your dad, or the other men in your life — or to start nudging your family toward the ways you want to spend your big day.

Father’s Day sound bath

What could be better than a calming sound bath when dad needs a little relaxation? Using a collection of bowls and other instruments, the instructor will lead participants through a meditative experience at Temple Yoga Reno from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Father’s Day at the ballpark

The Reno Aces are playing in honor of fathers everywhere on Sunday, June 16. You can even relive your childhood by playing catch on the field before the game during the Aces’ special Father’s Day Celebration.

Build a birdhouse

Picasso & Wine is typically known for painting and vino, but this Father’s Day, they are trading in brushes for a hammer and nails. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., fathers and their broods can build and decorate their birdhouses. Plus, there’s a full bar. Participants must be ages seven and up.

Dad-approved comedy

If your dad is a fan of comedy, take advantage of comedian and actor Jamie Kaler’s performance at Silver Peak Grill & Taproom on Friday, June 14 and again on Saturday, June 15, at the National Automobile Museum. His weekend set is appropriately named Happy Father Daze, a perfect fit for the “dad influencer.”

BBQ, Blues and Brews

We don’t think it’s any coincidence The ROW’s BBQ, Blues and Brews Festival lands on Father’s Day weekend. Head downtown to enjoy some of Nevada’s best BBQ and plenty of local brews from more than 50 microbreweries. And don’t forget the live entertainment. The two-day festival runs on Friday and Saturday.

Create together

Every Saturday, the Sparks Library celebrates togetherness with a Create Together workshop. Why not head down with your dad to take advantage of this fun, planned activity for kids and adults? This event is best suited for those ages four and up.

Father’s Day dinner

The popular Granlibakken in Tahoe has put together a special menu for dads, available all weekend (Friday-Sunday). After spending a day at the lake, stop in for dishes like braised cowboy short ribs with grilled chayote squash ($38), a Basque rack of lamb with piperrada ($38) or Xinjiang spiced chicken ($28).

Stewart Father’s Day Powwow

Just a short jaunt to Carson Valley, the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum is hosting its annual Stewart Father’s Day Powwow. The annual event brings together American Indian dancers, drummers, artists and crafters to share their tribal heritage while encouraging families to come together. The all-day event held at Stewart Indian School is free to attend.