Dermody Properties Nevada region construction update (sponsored)

Two new facilities move forward this month – LogistiCenter℠ at Kiley Ranch in northern Nevada and the LogistiCenter℠ at Nellis Boulevard in southern Nevada

Dermody Properties—a diversified private equity investment management company focused exclusively on the national logistics real estate sector—is making progress towards expanding its offerings in the Nevada Region, with two project groundbreakings set to take place.

The Nevada region remains strong for logistics. According to CBRE, electric vehicles, data centers and related supply chain manufacturing centers will continue to drive demand in the northern Nevada submarket, while the Apex Industrial Park is set to positively benefit the Las Vegas valley’s overall economic growth.

LogistiCenter℠ at Kiley Ranch, a planned, two-building industrial park totaling 385,364 SF in Reno broke ground Monday, June 3. LogistiCenter℠ at Nellis Boulevard, a planned, 327,842 SF state-of-the-art logistics facility in Las Vegas, which is slated to break ground later this month.

“These two new additions to our offerings in the Nevada Region are a testament to Dermody Properties’ commitment to meeting our customers’ needs, with the right product in the right location,” said John Ramous, Nevada Region Partner at Dermody Properties. “Reno continues to be one of the most active development markets in the country and, in Southern Nevada, the Apex submarket’s expansion will positively benefit the Las Vegas valley through industrial job growth.”

Dermody Properties currently has eight ongoing projects in the Nevada region, including LogistiCenter℠ at I-15 South Phase II, a four-building park with spec tenant improvements underway for Building 4; LogistiCenter℠ at I-80 West Phase II, a two-building park near completion; and LogistiCenter℠ at Miner’s Mesa, the first completed logistics facility in North Las Vegas’ Apex Industrial Park. For more information about each of these available logistics facilities, visit the Nevada Region page on the Dermody Properties website.

“These facilities have generated a significant amount of momentum in the industry,” said Ken Rice, Vice President of Project Development and Customer Service at United Construction. “Throughout the preconstruction process at both the LogistiCenter℠ at Kiley Ranch and LogistiCenter℠ at Nellis Boulevard, there was strict and thorough entitlement and permitting approvals required to ensure that the buildings met the design standards and character of the local neighborhood site locations.”

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.Dermody.com.