Dermody Properties announces lease of more than 111,000 SF across northern California and northern Nevada to Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Dermody Properties—a diversified private equity investment management company focused exclusively on the national logistics real estate sector—announced that Daikin Industries, Ltd., a global provider of indoor comfort solutions, will lease a total of 111,452 square feet of space across two of Dermody Properties LogistiCenters℠. Daikin has leased 26,332 SF at LogistiCenter℠ at Rohnert Park in Northern California and 85,380 SF at LogistiCenter℠ at I-80 West II in Northern Nevada.

Daikin will join Red Bull and Ferguson as tenants of LogistiCenter℠ at Rohnert Park, located at 201 Business Park Drive, in Rohnert Park, centrally located in the heart of California’s North Bay. With Daikin occupying 26,332 SF of space, the 69,550 square-foot Class-A logistics facility will be fully leased. This location offers direct access to, and visibility from, California Highway 101 and is just one mile from the SMART train line, less than 55 miles from the Port of Oakland and less than 65 miles from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Oakland International Airport (OAK).

“We’re pleased to welcome Daikin to our LogistiCenter℠ at Rohnert Park, solidifying full occupancy at this state-of-the-art logistics facility,” said George Condon, West Region Partner at Dermody Properties. “Centrally located in Sonoma County, this property provides direct access to a prosperous economy and a skilled workforce, empowering companies like Daikin to optimize their western region distribution network.”

In Northern Nevada, Daikin will occupy half of Building One of LogistiCenter℠ at I-80 West II, strategically located just four miles from the California border and less than nine miles from Downtown Reno. LogistiCenter℠ at I-80 West II is a two-building industrial center totaling more than 429,000 SF of space, located off Boomtown Garson Road in Verdi, Nevada with direct access and highway frontage to Interstate 80.

“We’re honored to have a global company like Daikin select Nevada and specifically the LogistiCenter℠ at I-80 West II as part of its extensive distribution network ​​and for being the first customer to lease within the park,” said John Ramous, Nevada Partner at Dermody Properties. “Nevada’s business-friendly tax climate and two-day proximity to more than 70 million consumers in the western market are undeniable advantages for setting up distribution and logistics operations in Nevada.”

Building Two of LogistiCenter℠ at I-80 West II is currently available for lease, totaling 258,500 SF, and fitted with 197 parking spaces, 54 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors and a clear height of 32 feet.

“We’re pleased that Daikin, the world’s leading HVAC company, has selected Dermody Properties to help establish a strong West Coast presence for their distribution and logistics operations,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “Strategically located near major transportation arteries, these LogistiCenters℠ offer a significant competitive advantage, especially in such high-demand and active regions as Northern California and Northern Nevada.”

Daikin was represented in these transactions by Scott Borgia and Dave Paradise of Cushman & Wakefield for the Northern Nevada region and Joseph Cooper of SRS Industrial in Northern California—Dermody Properties’ West Region. In Northern Nevada, Dermody Properties was represented by Joel Fountain, Baker Krukow and Nick Knecht of DCG.

Dermody Properties West region currently has 12 available properties, offering three million SF of state-of-the-art logistics space and the Nevada region currently has 11 available properties, offering just over four million SF of logistics space across the state. For more information on the available properties in the particular regions, visit the West Region page or the Nevada Region page on the Dermody Properties website.

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.Dermody.com.

