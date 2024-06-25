DeBrief: The Reno City Council Primary Election Results (commentary)

A statistical examination of the outcome plus the latest in Reno urban development

We’ve entered that brief summer lull when very few City meetings are scheduled. Reno City Council doesn’t meet again until July 24, and the July 3 Planning Commission meeting has been cancelled, so at this point, that body won’t meet again until July 17. To see what meetings are scheduled in the meantime, you can view the Upcoming Meetings page here and the full City of Reno Calendar here.

That hiatus means I’ll have more space over the next few weeks to devote to some big picture analysis. And today, that begins with discussing the 2024 primary election results for Reno City Council, which Council certified on June 21. You can view all results on the Washoe County Registrar of Voters or Secretary of State websites.

Let me begin by saying congratulations to those who are moving forward to the general election and kudos to everyone who ran for office. Mounting a run is no small undertaking, and is to be applauded no matter the outcome. Thanks, too, to all residents who participated in the democratic process by exercising your right to vote. I suspect that due to the subject matter of the Brief, a high percentage of those reading this were among those who took the time to do so. So pat yourself on the back.

As you view the results below, remember that the two candidates who received the most votes in the primary election move on to the general election in November. I’m going to use the graphics from the County Registrar of Voters website to display the results for each ward, since they clearly depict the numbers of voters and percentages of the vote that each candidate earned.

NOTE: To find how many registered voters live in each City Ward, I consulted the Washoe County Registrar of Voters Reports & Statistics webpage, where you can download the District Report. I’ll just attach pages 39-40 related to the Reno City Wards below (it also includes a breakdown by political party, if that interests you). To determine the voter turnout in each ward, I divided the number of counted votes by the number of the ward’s registered voters.

Read the rest at The Barber Brief.

The Barber Brief is an independent e-newsletter and blog written by Dr. Alicia Barber on the Substack platform. It is reposted by This Is Reno with her permission.