Appeal not Nevada attorney general’s only option for pursuing fake electors

By Dana Gentry

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who on Friday vowed to appeal a Clark County judge’s ruling that she had no jurisdiction over the criminal case brought against Nevada’s fake electors, is now considering additional legal options.

“We’re appealing and considering other strategies, including refiling,” Ford said via text Monday. He declined to elaborate further.

It is possible Ford could refile in Reno or Carson City on only the forgery charge, which has a four-year statute of limitations.

The statute of limitations for the other dismissed charge — offering a false instrument for filing — expired three years after the alleged crime, or about a week after Ford announced a grand jury indictment against state Republican Party chairman Michael McDonald, national committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid, Clark County Republican Party chair Jesse Law, state party vice chair and Storey County clerk Jim Hindle III, Shawn Meehan, and Eileen Rice.

On Dec. 14, 2020, the six Republicans gathered outside the Legislative Building in Carson City and cast electoral votes for Donald Trump, although Joe Biden had clearly won the state. Their “Certificate of the Votes of the 2020 Electors from Nevada” was intended to be filed, registered or recorded with the president of the U.S. Senate, the U.S. Archivist, the Nevada Secretary of State, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada. Their illegitimate signing coincided with similar efforts in other swing states designed to prevent Congress from certifying the election for Biden on Jan 6, 2021.

On Friday, Clark County Judge Mary Kay Holthus dismissed the state’s case, saying she lacked jurisdiction over events that took place in Northern Nevada.

“The NV GOP believes Judge Holthus reached the correct decision, and is thankful all criminal charges have been dismissed,” the Republican party said in a statement.