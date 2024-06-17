Alpine Academy relocates to former Career College of Northern Nevada building in sparks (sponsored)

Alpine Academy moves to new Sparks location, expands enrollment for 2024-2025 school year

Alpine Academy is excited to announce its relocation to a new facility at 1421 Pullman Dr, Sparks, previously occupied by the Career College of Northern Nevada. The Career College ceased operations in February due to bankruptcy, and Alpine Academy is set to bring new life to the location as it continues to serve the educational needs of Northern Nevada.

Alpine Academy, a tuition-free public charter high school, has been dedicated to providing quality education to students in Grades 9 through 12 since 2007. The academy is renowned for its personalized and differentiated instruction, small class sizes, and a supportive, nurturing environment. Students at Alpine Academy benefit from a range of programs including work credit opportunities, dual credit courses through Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC), and a nationally ranked archery program.

Now Enrolling for the 2024-2025 School Year!

With the new location, Alpine Academy is now enrolling students for the upcoming school year. Prospective students and their families are encouraged to call 775.356.1166 or visit [alpineacademy.net](http://alpineacademy.net) for more information. To enroll or schedule a tour, please email [email protected].

Join Us for a Block Party Celebration!

To celebrate the move and welcome the community, Alpine Academy is hosting a Block Party on June 22nd from 10 AM to 2 PM. The event will feature food trucks, a bounce house, games, and guided tours of the new facility. On-site enrollment will also be available. This is a great opportunity for families to explore the new campus, meet the staff, and learn more about what Alpine Academy has to offer.

Seeking Sponsorships

Alpine Academy is also seeking sponsorships to support and enhance its educational programs and facilities. Sponsorship contributions will directly benefit the students and the dedicated staff who work tirelessly to provide a high-quality education.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Alpine Academy at 775.356.1166 or email [email protected].

About Alpine Academy

Since its founding in 2007, Alpine Academy has been committed to fostering a learning environment where students can thrive both academically and personally. With a focus on individualized instruction, a caring staff, and a curriculum designed to meet diverse student needs, Alpine Academy prepares students for success in higher education and beyond.

