Advocates and lawmakers work to protect feral horses while developers and state pass the buck

Story and Video by Michelle Baker

The wild horses in the Virginia Range have played a significant role in the Reno community—a nuisance to some and revered by others. Considered legally “feral-estray,” the horses fall under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

In the last decade, sprawling development in south Reno has caused a major outcry from the public to protect drivers and properties from damage caused by horses. There is also a call to protect the horses roaming the range.

Tensions recently escalated when advocates discovered that developers had blocked access to one of the main sources of water for the horses at Steamboat Creek.

A blocked fence left the horses without water for three days—a move that raised the question of who is responsible for mitigating the impacts of development on the horses. Virginia Range Wild Horses at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno

History of the Virginia Range horses

Feral and estray horses have been on the Virginia Range for decades. They navigate the harsh conditions of the high desert covering close to 300,000 acres of land, which extends west from the foothills of south Reno to Fernley and north from Interstate 80 south to Highway 50.

A federal law protecting wild horses and burros on public lands from “capture, branding, harassment, and death” was passed in 1971.

However, unlike federally recognized wild horses that live on public lands around the West and are managed by the Bureau of Land Management, the horses in the Virginia Range are not classified as wild because they roam on predominantly private land. They are considered under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Department of Agriculture because they are deemed “feral-estray” livestock after the BLM declared the Virginia Range free of wild horses in the 1980s.

Today, NDA, the only state entity involved with the horses, has agreements with American Wild Horse Conservation (AWHC) and the Wild Horse Connection (WHC) to manage those horses.

Tracy Wilson is the Nevada state director of AWHC, the country’s largest wild horse conservation organization. Locally, AWHC runs a fertility control program for the Virginia Range horses to reduce population growth. The immunocontraceptive vaccine is non-hormonal, is reversible and prevents the mare from getting pregnant. Porcine Zona Pellucida, or PZP, has been studied and used for over three decades.

Without the protections of the BLM, the Virginia Range horses could be subjected to roundups and removals as management practices to keep the population in check. Wilson said that without her group’s fertility control program, she thinks they would be removed.

“And if they’re removed in great numbers and there’s nobody to take them, they can go to the livestock auction, and they can be sold for slaughter,” she said.

Since AWHC began the fertility program in 2019, they’ve reduced the population by over 25%. However, slowing population growth isn’t the only solution to the concerns that feral horses can create in developed areas. Massive south Reno developments creating havoc between horses and humans

Fence out state

As the invasive cheatgrass dries up in the hills of the Virginia Range, the well-maintained, lush lawns of south Reno offer attractive forage for the horses. Nevada is a “fence-out” state, meaning that landowners must construct a fence around their property to keep out wildlife, including feral livestock. As the increasing development encroaches on the range and horses are drawn into communities, the damage extends further than just property damage—the threat of car collisions is becoming a more pressing public safety issue.

Residents say they avoid driving in certain areas at dark, because this is when most accidents happen, according to the City of Reno.

“Most of the time, the horse does not survive or has to be put down,” Wilson said in a May 22 Reno City Council meeting. Vehicles involved in the crashes are typically totaled, and the drivers are not alone in their suffering after the traumatic event.

“Each of these 43 horse hits has required deployment of our police and fire resources in the middle of the night,” Council member Naomi Duerr said. “Then our police, according to our chief, has told me [they] are getting PTSD themselves from having to shoot a horse.” Temporary fencing approved for south Reno horse safety

Unsurprisingly, the issues surrounding the feral horses are not new to the area. Efforts to help mitigate the impact development has had on the horses have come at a great cost to all involved parties.

The City of Reno plays a heavy role in approving permits for new development. According to the city’s website, any new development that backs up to the Virginia Range must provide detailed plans about how it will impact the horses. Developers must also consider water sources and movement.

Depending on the location of the proposed development, the city requires a handful of mitigation efforts in the developer’s plans, like the installation of cattle guards and fencing, with the chance that developers could be subject to fines and potentially a permit denial if their fencing is inadequate. They are also in charge of monitoring the fencing for safety and efficiency issues.

“It is a condition with the city, on a city permit,” Duerr said. “So, at the end of the day, we have code enforcement people. So if it is reported, it will be our code enforcement people that check it out and that possibly send a letter to the developer.”

Enforcement is “rarely” out there, she added. City growth competing with horse herd in south Reno

Sunny Hills

Knowing who to turn to when a fencing issue arises is the tricky part. Community members, volunteers and advocates who frequent these areas are often the ones monitoring the fences, and they said they feel like they’re the only ones policing the developers.

Wilson said that when conditions were established years ago between the developers, the advocates and the city, it was known that the standards were just a starting point and would have to be revisited.

“There are some days we get really frustrated and feel like we’re policing it, and that shouldn’t be our job,” Wilson said. She said they’re working with the city to figure out who to call when a problem arises.

It was the advocates who recently blew the whistle on fencing issues at a new development off of Desert Way in south Reno. Sunny Hills Ranchos owns the land and provides a pathway that will allow a developer in the north, Lennar, to build a pipeline for its Talus Valley project. An area in southeast Reno where developers plan to build the Talus Valley housing development. The area seen here is bisected by Veterans Parkway and Steamboat Creek, which the Virginia Range horses use as a water source. Image: Google Earth June 29, 2023

Although the pipeline construction has yet to start, Lennar has installed new portions of an existing fence and a pedestrian gate while the company works on this thoroughfare. The gate, just 12 feet wide, has drawn criticism from advocates, who say it blocks the horses’ only path to Steamboat Creek. It’s too narrow for them to pass through safely, especially if something were to spook the horses, they said.

The advocates said they have been aware of this project’s potential harm since it was first approved in 2019 as Daybreak.

“This development, which was approved over a decade ago, is essentially going to cut horses off from what they’ve been using for access for quite a while now,” Wilson said.

But when the gate was suddenly closed at the beginning of May, people almost immediately started contacting Duerr.

Duerr said that from around May 3 through that weekend, she received 50 to 75 letters from the public, which is when she became aware of the closed gate. Unsure of who closed the gate, the developers opened it on May 5. The following week, on May 9, representatives from Sunny Hills and Lennar staff made an agreement with the City of Reno to leave the pedestrian gate open while the city completed their unrelated fencing project on Alexander Lake Road. Map, permits approved for Damonte Ranch foothills development

The following week, a third party, the adjoining landowner unrelated to any of the developments, placed three massive boulders in front of the pedestrian gates. Citing vandalism on their adjacent property, they used the boulders to deter vehicles from crossing property lines. This also made it tricky for the horses to pass through the area.

Tracy Tavcar, a horse volunteer, said two horses tried jumping the fence, but their back feet caught in the barbed wire used to prop the gate open.

“They were darned lucky to not get really hurt,” Tavcar said. She also claimed to have seen a foal get stuck in the fencing the day before.

“We’re heading into the hot days,” Wilson said. “They need water to survive, as do other wildlife. So keeping that access until we can get another access point is crucial.”

Working together

Establishing fencing around a development is common and is mandatory for developers in this area, but according to Duerr, the Sunny Hills Ranchos development has come prematurely. Experts and officials agree that if done correctly, it is one of the best mitigation efforts to help keep both horses and people safe.

Because the horses pose a public safety issue, the city has been forced to act on solutions to sometimes fatal car accidents.

‘‘We really should not be blaming the horses for the situation we are in. We are the ones developing the land and changing the environment.”

Volunteers, activists, and everyday horse lovers often alert groups like AWHC, WHC and the City of Reno to issues on the range. The activists show up in droves to city council meetings to inform the governing body of the issues that wildlife face in a time of burgeoning development.

In a recent Reno City Council meeting on May 22, advocates and volunteers showed overwhelming support for the city’s plan to use its reserve of emergency funds to expedite and complete a portion of its ongoing fencing project. With two council members absent from the meeting, a motion to approve another $550,000 for the Southern Fence Project failed to pass. An already-approved Northern Fence Project should be finished by the end of September at a cost of $500,000.

“We’ve made really great progress, but, as we all know, there’s more houses, more roads and thoroughfares, more landscaping temptation for horses, and more people. And so in that, we are looking for bigger solutions,” Wilson said. “No matter how people feel about horses, I think that everybody can agree that this is a good solution to put this fence in.”

Leading horses to water

Over the years, wild horse advocates have attended numerous city council meetings in hopes of reaching an agreement with Sunny Hills Ranchos, the developer of the Bella Vista project. They’ve been asking the developer to leave Steamboat Creek as a water access point for the horses until the city can finish its Northern Fence Project, which would also create an alternative water source north of the development.

The city’s fencing project, which has been funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act, will install a fence from Hidden Valley to Geiger Grade and across Geiger Grade to Rhodes Road. The fencing will help migrate the horses up to Alexander Road, where they can establish a new water source once the developments around Steamboat Creek make that water source unavailable to them. However, getting the horses to recognize that new water source will take time and effort to establish a diversion.

To successfully get the horses to migrate to the new watering source, teams will have to put in temporary water and feeding stations, “like breadcrumbs,” Duerr said, to entice the horses to move a few miles north to Alexander Lake. Residents have fed horses in areas around Reno despite clear directives not to. These piles of apples are from March 2020 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno

Over the years, as advocates have tried to ask developers Sunny Hills to allow the horses to remain at Steamboat Creek, the developer’s attorney, Garrett Gordon, said that legally, their hands are tied, citing a 2019 Department of Agriculture memo that states it is illegal to provide water to the horses.

“It’s clear from the Department of Ag., if you want to water horses … one, you have to have a permit from the water engineer. Two, you have to have a water right for that, and three, you have to own that livestock,” Gordon said.

However, Duerr and Wilson believe that this memo, which references a different development, is taken out of context and does not apply to this situation.

“Actually, that law in reference was in reference to diverting existing groundwater like a creek or something, or a well, that had been dug for that purpose. It’s actually not applicable to a natural water source.” Wilson said.

Reno City Council member Naomi Duerr.

“The state engineer does not regulate reclaimed water,” Duerr said. “You don’t have to get a permit. Watering horses in and of itself is not illegal.”

However, Nevada Department of Agriculture Director JJ Goicoechea said, “Because these horses are considered property of the NDA per NRS 569.010, it is illegal for other parties to provide water to the Virginia Range feral and estray horses.”

NDA’s feral horse factsheet, however, clearly states watering horses is legal but not recommended near roadways. Goicoechea, when asked about this, said the fact sheet will be updated.

Pushing the horses back into the range and away from development is a growing trend across Washoe Valley, and new plans are being proposed near Washoe Lake.

“Historically, Washoe Lake State Park has always been fenced, but currently, several sections are in disrepair, which has led to horses entering State Park property,” Goicoechea said. “The NDA has proposed fencing on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) property east of Washoe Lake State Park. In the interest of protecting public safety, the fencing is proposed uphill from Eastlake Boulevard to keep the horses off of the roadway where they can pose a public safety hazard.”

“Fencing is not intended to keep horses from water sources,” he added. “Similar to temporary diversionary feeding, this will draw horses back onto the range to utilize existing water sources on the Virginia Range, where they will have a better chance at survival.”

Approved developments will create more problems

In addition to the $60,000 of contingency funds for emergency horse fencing approved in May, the Reno City Council approved an additional $315,000 for additional fencing at its June 12 meeting.

Jen Stahl, a resident of Steamboat Valley who also participates in the rescue team that responds when horses and cars collide, was one of many constituents who spoke out in favor of approving the additional funds for the fencing during the Reno City Council meeting.

“I can tell you it is devastating. It’s devastating for the horse, for the other horses in that band, for those who witnessed the incident, for those who live in the vicinity, and of course devastating for the person driving the vehicle,” Stahl said.

‘‘We really should not be blaming the horses for the situation we are in,” she continued. “We are the ones developing the land and changing the environment. Right or wrong, good or bad, that’s a completely different conversation, but the point here is we have a situation where we have grown and developed communities and have not provided safeguards that are now really, really needed.”

Council member Duerr said the situation had reached emergency status when advocating for approval of the contingency funds for fencing.

“This is an emergency. This has been an emergency,” Duerr said. “We have tried everything. We have put in the lights, the speed limits, the noticing, the education programs. We have to step up and do it.”

In the same meeting, the city council approved the annexation of 82 acres on the hills east of Damonte Ranch High School and Rio Wrangler Parkway for the Valley View Estates planned-use development.

Even more development

Council member Jenny Brekhus said she would not approve the contingency funds for the emergency fencing without first hearing city staff’s recommendations regarding the area’s development plans because the fencing would be “counterproductive” if development continues up the range.

“I see the word emergency on the horse fencing; I do think it is an emergency,” Brekhus said. “It’s an emergency, really, we own, because we inherited Damonte Ranch, but we started marching up those hillsides. And, you know, we spoke at every one of those hearings, the horse issues [were] kind of blown off—by our staff under the findings, and by us in those master plan amendments. And, you know, we do own it, and we’ve created a big problem.”

Council members approved the annexation for Valley View Estates 6-1, with Brekhus delivering the sole nay vote.