1989 Camaro last seen in Nevada sought in Boise cold case

Detectives from the Boise Police Department are looking for a 1989 Camaro RS last seen in Nevada to help them solve a 30-year-old cold case. The car is thought to be evidence in the case and has been sold and given away multiple times since the original crime, the 1994 disappearance of 17-year-old Krystyn Dunlap.

The car pictured here is similar to the 1989 Camaro Boise Police are looking for to help them solve the 1994 disappearance of Krystyn Dunlap. Image provided by BPD.

“Even though it’s been decades, we have reason to believe that this Camaro could be the evidence we need to help solve what happened to Krystyn and find justice for her and her family,” said Boise Police Sgt. Justin Kendall. “We are looking for any information that will help us figure out what happened to this vehicle and where it might be now.”

Police are circulating a photo of the 1989 Camaro RS, which was grey at the time of Dunalp’s disappearance but may be a different color now. The VIN number is 1G1FP21E3KL147418.

Detectives tracked the Camaro’s ownership up to about 20 years ago. Its last known location was in the Reno area, specifically Sun Valley.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is helping Boise detectives in locating the vehicle. Officials said none of the Camaro’s owners since 1994 are suspected of wrongdoing or under investigation. Detectives just want the car.

“We are asking people to spread the word that we are looking for this car,” said Sgt. Kendall. “If you have a friend or neighbor with an old Camaro on their property, ask about it, check the VIN. Please check old salvage yards, hobby/part shops, etc.

“It’s possible that as of about 2000, it was no longer running and was being used as a parts car, potentially ending up in the amateur car racing/car building circuit. We know it’s a long shot, but we would really like to find this car,” he added.

For tips leading to a felony arrest in this investigation, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho is offering a reward up to $1,000. You can contact Crimestoppers at: 208- 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

Boise Police are also working with the Lost & Found Muscle Cars podcast to find the car. Details on the case and the search for the car are included in a video of the podcast conversation below.

Source: Boise Police Department