Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce partner, Saint Mary’s, has been named to Becker’s list of 100 Great Community Hospitals (sponsored)

Saint Mary’s is the only hospital in Nevada to receive the award

Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, a member of Prime Healthcare, was named to the 100 Great Community Hospitals list by Becker’s Hospital Review. Saint Mary’s, who was also recognized on the list’s 2023 iteration, became the only hospital in Nevada to make this year’s edition.

“Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is honored to receive a recognition that directly reflects both our commitment to the community and our incredible staff’s compassion and clinical excellence,” said Derrick Glum, CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Network. “To be highlighted by Becker’s in this manner along with some of the leading hospitals in the United States is a significant reinforcer of the amazing care our teams provide on a daily basis. Saint Mary’s is proud to serve this community, and greatly appreciative of this honor.”

Per Becker’s, the community hospitals featured on the complete list are focused on bringing clinical and academic excellence, personalized and holistic care, and overall improved health to their communities. The Becker’s editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on nominations and considered several outside rankings and ratings organizations, including U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, CMS, The Leapfrog Group, the National Rural Health Association and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

In total, Saint Mary’s was joined by seven other Prime Healthcare hospitals who received recognition, including:

▪ Centinela Hospital Medical Center (CA)

▪ East Liverpool City Hospital (Ohio)

▪ Encino Hospital Medical Center (CA)

▪ Mission Regional Medical Center (TX)

▪ Sherman Oaks Hospital (CA)

▪ St. Joseph Medical Center (MO)

▪ St. Mary’s Medical Center (MO)

Saint Mary’s was also named Nevada’s Best-In-State Hospital by Newsweek for 2024, and recently received the prestigious 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades. The Healthgrades honor places Saint Mary’s in the top 10% nationally for patient safety, with the lowest occurrences of 14 preventable patient safety events.

About Saint Mary’s Health Network

As a long-standing community partner with a 116-year history, Saint Mary’s Health Network offers Northern Nevada inpatient, outpatient, ancillary, and wellness services. Nationally recognized and accredited by the Joint Commission, as well as named one of the Top 100 Hospitals by Fortune/PINC AI and the only Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient in Northern Nevada, Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is a 352-bed acute care hospital offering a robust line of inpatient, outpatient and ancillary services including a top-rated Center for Cancer, surgical and orthopedic services, an award-winning Cardiology program, and so much more. The health system, a member of Prime Healthcare, also operates a fully integrated Medical Group, multiple urgent care clinics, freestanding imaging, lab, and primary care offices. For more information, visit www.SaintMarysReno.com.