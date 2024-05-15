Pondering the afterlife at Good Luck Macbeth

This month, Good Luck Macbeth Theatre Company has its premiere of DC Cathro’s “You May Have 6” as part of its New Works Festival. The story follows Roger as he enters the afterlife. He’s granted six people (and/or pets) with whom he can spend eternity. As Roger learns to navigate this new reality, he also realizes he probably didn’t make the best choices when choosing his six.

The play is advertised as a comedy, and the premise sounds humorous, but the ending leaves the audience philosophically pondering the afterlife rather than chuckling about death. There was humor in the performance, although it only came from an off-stage voiceover or from the brilliant Ryan Kelly, who plays Cam.

The play functions as a character study of Roger, who the audience slowly learns was not a great person. At the climax, a particularly shocking detail is revealed that solidifies just how terrible Roger was before he died.

I was anxious for him to redeem himself by the end, but that never happened. The ending came quickly and jarringly. It will spark some interesting post-show conversation but not leave you feeling uplifted or happy.

Good Luck Macbeth did a fabulous job, as usual, with casting and set design. Brandon Collins was the perfect embodiment of Roger and carried the show effortlessly. Taking place only inside Roger’s apartment, the set is incredibly detailed and allows the audience a deeper insight into the character through the different decorative choices.

If you know what you’re signing up for, “You May Have 6” will delight and surprise you. With no intermission, it’s a shorter show that I urge those seeking an intriguing live experience to see.

Details

Web: https://www.goodluckmacbeth.org/

Directed by: Shea King

Written by: DC Cathro

Evening Show Dates: 5/15, 5/16, 5/17, 5/18, 5/23, 5/24, & 5/25 @ 7:30 PM

Matinee: 5/19 @ 2:00 PM

Cast

ROGER – Brandon Collins

CAM – Ryan Kelly

STEPH – Kristina Charpentier

MOM – Juli Fair

MORGAN/VOICE – Ben Clarkson

ALEX – Greg Hillman

JODI – McCarren Caputa

BIG VOICE – David Beck

