Pondering the afterlife at Good Luck Macbeth

By: Kylie Burns

Date:

You May Have 6 by playwright DC Cathro is at Good Luck Macbeth in May. Image: GLM.

This month, Good Luck Macbeth Theatre Company has its premiere of DC Cathro’s “You May Have 6” as part of its New Works Festival. The story follows Roger as he enters the afterlife. He’s granted six people (and/or pets) with whom he can spend eternity. As Roger learns to navigate this new reality, he also realizes he probably didn’t make the best choices when choosing his six. 

The play is advertised as a comedy, and the premise sounds humorous, but the ending leaves the audience philosophically pondering the afterlife rather than chuckling about death. There was humor in the performance, although it only came from an off-stage voiceover or from the brilliant Ryan Kelly, who plays Cam. 

The play functions as a character study of Roger, who the audience slowly learns was not a great person. At the climax, a particularly shocking detail is revealed that solidifies just how terrible Roger was before he died. 

I was anxious for him to redeem himself by the end, but that never happened. The ending came quickly and jarringly. It will spark some interesting post-show conversation but not leave you feeling uplifted or happy. 

Good Luck Macbeth did a fabulous job, as usual, with casting and set design. Brandon Collins was the perfect embodiment of Roger and carried the show effortlessly. Taking place only inside Roger’s apartment, the set is incredibly detailed and allows the audience a deeper insight into the character through the different decorative choices. 

If you know what you’re signing up for, “You May Have 6” will delight and surprise you. With no intermission, it’s a shorter show that I urge those seeking an intriguing live experience to see. 

Details

  • Web: https://www.goodluckmacbeth.org/
  • Directed by: Shea King
  • Written by: DC Cathro

Evening Show Dates: 5/15, 5/16, 5/17, 5/18, 5/23, 5/24, & 5/25 @ 7:30 PM

Matinee: 5/19 @ 2:00 PM

Cast

ROGER – Brandon Collins
CAM – Ryan Kelly 
STEPH – Kristina Charpentier 
MOM – Juli Fair 
MORGAN/VOICE – Ben Clarkson 
ALEX – Greg Hillman 
JODI – McCarren Caputa 
BIG VOICE – David Beck

Tickets

  • General Admission $28
  • Senior/Military $23
  • Student $15
  • VIP Champagne $38
Kylie Burns has been living in Reno for over two decades. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and an MFA in Creative Writing. Her non-fiction work can also be found in Broadway Baby. When she isn't reviewing art and culture events in Reno, she's hogging the spotlight in karaoke or trying her hand at mixology.

