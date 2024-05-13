74.6 F
Photos: Midtown dog race delights crowd, raises funds for dogs with disabilities

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Dozens came to Midtown Reno on Saturday to support local nonprofit Scoot to the Stars, a foster-based rescue for dogs.
Dozens came to Midtown Reno on Saturday to support local nonprofit Scoot to the Stars, a foster-based rescue for dogs. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO

Dozens came to Midtown Reno on Saturday to support local nonprofit Scoot to the Stars, a foster-based rescue for dogs. Several dog-focused businesses and nonprofits took over the vacant lot next to the Z Bar for the afternoon to support the dogs as part of the Wag n’ Wheels event. 

Dogs with disabilities competed in a race to see who could cross a length of artificial turf the fastest. Crowd favorite Dottie came in last, despite cheers of support for the Terrier mix, who is available for adoption. Each pup led with solid front feet and two wheels supporting their hind end. 

Retriever/Lab mix Holly scooted across the finish line in under four seconds on her first run and under three seconds on her second try. She secured the first-place spot among five other challengers.

The race winners: 

  1. Holly
  2. Roma
  3. Titan
  4. Rugby
  5. Dottie

“Through the care of these animals, as well as community resources and education, it is our goal to show the world that pets with disabilities can live happy and fulfilling lives,” Scoot to the Stars says on its website.

Some of the dogs suffered trauma, such as getting hit by a car, which led to their disabilities, but you would not know by the enthusiasm they showed at the race. 

Disclosure: This Is Reno was an in-kind sponsor of the Wag N’ Wheels event.

Organizer Jaime Chapman at Wag N' Wheels on May 11, 2024.
Master of ceremonies Connie Wray at Wag N' Wheels May 11, 2024.
Disabled dog competitors at the Scoot to the Stars fundraiser.
Organizer Jaime Chapman at Wag N' Wheels on May 11, 2024, with her dog Peggy.
