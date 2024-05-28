Northern Nevada HOPES inaugurates the Jerry Smith Community Wellness Center with grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony (sponsored)

Northern Nevada HOPES (HOPES), a leading community health organization, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new clinic, The Jerry Smith Community Wellness Center. This state-of-the-art 43,000-square-foot facility will expand primary medical care, behavioral health care, and substance use treatment to 12,000 northern Nevadans, in addition to the 14,000 patients HOPES currently serves.

Nevada faces a severe shortage of primary care, ranking 42nd in healthcare access nationwide and last in behavioral health care. The Jerry Smith Community Wellness Center, located on East 4th St. in the “Corridor of Hope,” adjacent to the Washoe County operated Cares Campus, addresses this gap in resources, providing much-needed services to the most marginalized members of our community.

“The Jerry Smith Community Wellness Center represents a tremendous step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive, accessible healthcare to our community,” said Sharon Chamberlain, chief executive officer at HOPES. “With the launch of our new clinic on East 4th Street, we’re upholding the same high standards as HOPES’ 5th St. clinic. We’re thrilled to welcome new patients with a streamlined and accessible process. Our expanded services include a walk-in clinic, which we hope will serve even more northern Nevadans, particularly those experiencing homelessness.”

The new clinic will enhance access to HOPES’ care for residents in Reno, Sparks, and the North Valleys providing essential services in addition to primary medical care, including a walk-in clinic for non-urgent, acute care, an onsite pharmacy, case management, nutrition, diabetes management and prevention, Medication-Assisted Treatment to support recovery, plus more wrap-around services.

Alexis Hill, Chair of the Washoe County Commission, commented on the positive impact the clinic will have on the region, “This new facility is a testament to the commitment of federal, state, and local partners to further the creation of equal access to healthcare in our community. It is an incredible resource that will undoubtedly make a lasting difference in the lives of so many people.”

Through the support of donors, HOPES successfully raised $36,640,734 to build the new clinic, covering construction, architecture, landscaping, equipment, furnishings, and a parking garage. The generosity of philanthropists, including an unsolicited $6 million gift from MacKenzie Scott, and a $5.9 million donation from the William N. Pennington Foundation, plus additional foundations, individuals, business and government entities demonstrates the shared commitment and the critical need to expand healthcare access in northern Nevada.

“The Jerry Smith Community Wellness Center is more than just a clinic; it’s a beacon of hope,” said Par Tolles, member of HOPES’ board of directors. “This facility is a game-changer for northern Nevada, setting a new standard for community healthcare. HOPES is providing world-class services in a cutting-edge environment that is second to none. We’re not just keeping pace with healthcare advancements—we’re setting the pace.”

The Jerry Smith Community Wellness Center represents a significant advancement in healthcare infrastructure, emphasizing patient privacy, operational efficiency, and adherence to ADA guidelines and infectious disease protocols. With features such as seamless telehealth navigation, dynamic digital signage, and state-of-the-art technologies, the clinic sets a high standard for community healthcare in northern Nevada. It aims to lead by example, fostering excellence in modern healthcare delivery.

Northern Nevada HOPES is now accepting new patients at both their E. 4th St. and W. 5th St. locations. Become a patient by calling (775)786-4673 or by visiting nnhopes.org/patients/become-a-patient/.

Twenty-five years of Northern Nevada HOPES

Northern Nevada HOPES currently provides primary care, mental health care, substance use treatment, chronic disease management and other comprehensive services to 14,000 patients annually. In 2023, 56% of HOPES patients lived at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and 10% were experiencing homelessness. Northern Nevada HOPES has been a leader in healthcare in northern Nevada for over twenty-five years, tackling the community’s most critical needs. HOPES opened in 1997 to serve individuals with HIV and AIDS and in 2013, HOPES became a federally qualified health center and opened the Stacie Mathewson Community Wellness Center at 580 West 5th Street in Reno. In 2016, HOPES expanded to offer primary care, mental health and other onsite, wrap-around services to thousands of individuals and families. In 2021, HOPES opened the doors to Hope Springs, a bridge-housing community that provides safe and dignified transitional housing for the chronically homeless members of our community.

