NDOT: Political signs not allowed on state highway roadsides

Political signs
Federal regulations and state law ban political and advertising signs on public highway property, including but not limited to political signs, yard sale/event signs and realtor or business signage. Image: NDOT.

CARSON CITY The Nevada Department of Transportation reminds citizens that political signs are prohibited on state highway property. If such signs are seen, people can call 775-888-7000 to report them. 

Federal regulations and state law ban political and advertising signs on public highway property, including but not limited to political signs, yard sale/event signs and realtor or business signage.

It is important to know that state road property often extends beyond the roadside, fence line or sidewalk of state roadways, NDOT officials said. Political signs less than 4-by-8 feet can be posted on private property next to state roads for up to 60 days before an election.

Any political signs posted on private property within 660 feet of state roads must be removed within 30 days of the general election. Local jurisdictions may have additional guidelines regulating the placement of political signs.

NDOT staff removes unlawful signs on highway roadsides, often temporarily storing them at the nearest NDOT maintenance station for pick up by the sign owner. Owners of illegally posted signs can be fined up to $250.

Source: NDOT

