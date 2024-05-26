75 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
GovernmentNewsSubscriber Content

City Council approves budget, fee increases

By: Kelsey Penrose

Date:

The November 14, 2022 Reno City Council meeting.
The November 14, 2022 Reno City Council meeting. Ty O'Neil / THIS IS RENO.

The City of Reno’s 2024-25 final budget was approved on Wednesday for a total of $982 million. The majority of funding is in the general und ($342 million) and the enterprise fund ($338 million).

The budget includes 31 positions: 12 in public safety, eight in culture and recreation, four in general government, four in public works and three in economic and community development. This brings the number of full-time employees to 1,515, the majority of which work in police and fire. 

A number of fee changes were also approved. Development fees increased in most areas, including new fees in a number of categories. Fees for most parks and facility rentals increased as well as gym fee increases. 

Most parking enforcement fees have also increased by $20. Those will go into effect on July 1. According to staff, the city receives anywhere between 700-900 parking complaints per month.  

Under the Redevelopment Authority budget, $10 million was contributed towards the new fire headquarters. The full proposed fee schedule is found here. The budget was approved unanimously. 

Energy Partnership Agreement also approved 

The City Council also approved three new agreements with NV Energy. The agreements express “a commitment to continue collaborating on planning for local projects and initiatives that support a shared vision toward energy-related emissions reductions, increasing local renewable energy, improving resilience and reliability, and designing solutions that are accessible and equitable,” according to a staff summary. 

Projects not covered by the city’s franchise agreement include everything from streetlight repair response times to expanding renewable energy and electrical vehicle charging options, growing Reno’s tree canopy and converting customers from propane and oil. 

The intention of partnering with utility companies, according to Suzanne Groneman, the city’s sustainability program manager, is to reduce the city’s carbon footprint and work towards sustainability initiatives. 

Reno is the first city in the state to enter into an energy partnership with NV Energy. Council member Naomi Duerr said she would like to see barriers reduced to get more residents involved with rooftop solar, which she says has a lower adoption rate than one might expect for the region. 

The new agreements include: 

  • Accelerating the conversion of NV Energy streetlights in the City of Reno to LED light bulbs by the end 2026  
  • NV Energy’s conversion of older and unreliable electric facilities
  • Pursuing renewable energy projects 
  • Working to accelerate the development of electric vehicle infrastructure  
  • Enhancing communication around tree trimming, pruning and natural disaster protection.  

The agreements are for ten years with a five-year renewal option and allows the city to collect franchise fees.

Kelsey Penrose
Kelsey Penrose
Kelsey Penrose is a proud Native Nevadan whose work in journalism and publishing can be found throughout the Sierra region. She received degrees in English Literature and Anthropology from Arizona State University and is currently pursuing a Masters in Creative Writing with the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. She is an avid supporter of high desert agriculture and rescue dogs.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Government

Temporary fencing approved for south Reno horse safety 

Kelsey Penrose -
The Reno City Council on Wednesday approved a $60,000 temporary fence in South Reno to provide emergency access to water for Virginia Range horses to keep both the horses and residents safer. 

River-friendly living demonstration garden installed at Lake Park 

Barber: Get ready to vote (commentary)

Truckee River Plan gets updated by city

City council continues review of housing ordinance changes

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2024 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC