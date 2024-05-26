City Council approves budget, fee increases

The City of Reno’s 2024-25 final budget was approved on Wednesday for a total of $982 million. The majority of funding is in the general und ($342 million) and the enterprise fund ($338 million).

The budget includes 31 positions: 12 in public safety, eight in culture and recreation, four in general government, four in public works and three in economic and community development. This brings the number of full-time employees to 1,515, the majority of which work in police and fire.

A number of fee changes were also approved. Development fees increased in most areas, including new fees in a number of categories. Fees for most parks and facility rentals increased as well as gym fee increases.

Most parking enforcement fees have also increased by $20. Those will go into effect on July 1. According to staff, the city receives anywhere between 700-900 parking complaints per month.

Under the Redevelopment Authority budget, $10 million was contributed towards the new fire headquarters. The full proposed fee schedule is found here. The budget was approved unanimously.

Energy Partnership Agreement also approved

The City Council also approved three new agreements with NV Energy. The agreements express “a commitment to continue collaborating on planning for local projects and initiatives that support a shared vision toward energy-related emissions reductions, increasing local renewable energy, improving resilience and reliability, and designing solutions that are accessible and equitable,” according to a staff summary.

Projects not covered by the city’s franchise agreement include everything from streetlight repair response times to expanding renewable energy and electrical vehicle charging options, growing Reno’s tree canopy and converting customers from propane and oil.

The intention of partnering with utility companies, according to Suzanne Groneman, the city’s sustainability program manager, is to reduce the city’s carbon footprint and work towards sustainability initiatives.

Reno is the first city in the state to enter into an energy partnership with NV Energy. Council member Naomi Duerr said she would like to see barriers reduced to get more residents involved with rooftop solar, which she says has a lower adoption rate than one might expect for the region.

The new agreements include:

Accelerating the conversion of NV Energy streetlights in the City of Reno to LED light bulbs by the end 2026

NV Energy’s conversion of older and unreliable electric facilities

Pursuing renewable energy projects

Working to accelerate the development of electric vehicle infrastructure

Enhancing communication around tree trimming, pruning and natural disaster protection.

The agreements are for ten years with a five-year renewal option and allows the city to collect franchise fees.