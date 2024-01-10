Longtime Nevada higher education regent Jason Geddes dies at 56

Jason Geddes, who served on the Nevada Board of Regents and was a one-term assemblyman in the Nevada Legislature, has died at 56. The manner of death was not released, but there has been an outpouring of condolences online.

“Jason was a proud native Nevadan and faithful public servant. He leaves an indelible legacy in our state and in the hearts of many,” Gov. Joe Lombardo posted online.

Geddes, a Republican, was an environmentalist who worked at the University of Nevada, Reno, the City of Reno and more recently as energy and sustainability manager at the Washoe County School District. He was born in Winnemucca.

“When Jason Geddes was a child, he dreamed of one day becoming the governor of the State of Nevada,” an article called “Saving the environment one day at a time” noted. “Jason currently serves as the Energy and Sustainability Manager for the Washoe County School District. In simpler terms, that means he’s responsible for researching, implementing and maintaining energy conservation and sustainability programs for the School District. In even more simple terms, he’s the guy who saves all of us taxpayers money, while also giving the environment a break.”

UNR President and former Governor Brian Sandoval called Geddes the consummate Nevadan.

“In his words and actions, in his personal and professional lives, in his many achievements and in the countless friendships he forged throughout our state, Jason was Nevada personified,” Sandoval wrote online. “It should not go unnoticed that Jason almost always eschewed a traditional tie for a bolo tie that was in the shape of Nevada.

“This was who he always was. This was how he proudly chose to represent himself.”

School officials also expressed condolences.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of our colleague and friend,” said Kristen McNeill, Washoe County School District’s interim superintendent. “He was nationally and internationally recognized for his expertise, but more importantly known for his kindness and love of his family and Nevada.”

Geddes’ last social media posts – on X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook – in late December expressed support for Jews in the Israel-Hamas war and he posted a tweet that said, “Why many of us are not into public service.”

The photo associated with the tweet was a list of items prohibited in county chambers, including guns, other weapons and ammunition.