Holiday Train Rides at Nevada State Railroad Museum Carson City (sponsored)



Event for families to connect with Santa and enjoy the ride

(Carson City, NV) –The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City is hosting train rides for families with Santa during the holiday season on the first three weekends in December. The Santa Train has eleven rides a day on Saturdays and Sundays. The schedule runs from Saturday, December 2 and runs through December 17, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., running every 30 minutes.

The event includes treats, warm refreshments, raffle prizes all centered around a ride on historic equipment from the Virginia & Truckee Railroad.

Tickets are $5 per person and available on a first come, first served on the date of the event, or by purchasing in advance at our ticket office on Saturdays and Sundays between 9:30am and 4:00pm. “Boarding Time” is fifteen minutes before “Departure Time.” Walk up tickets are available for every ride on event days. Tickets will be available for purchase in advance at the admission desk for each weekend.

