Five events this week: Learn something new

There are some great free and low-cost events this week: The Spellbinders Magic show returns to local libraries, and the Reno Chamber Orchestra is performing at the downtown library.

Sponsored events

Reno Jazz Orchestra Presents “Holiday Jazz: Music of the Season.” The Reno Jazz Orchestra will present “Holiday Jazz: Music of the Season” on December 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm at The Theatre in Reno, Nevada. The Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra will open for the RJO. Guest Music Director Dr. Doug Pierce and guest vocalist Cliff Porter will present the two-hour performance of holiday jazz favorites with the 17-piece jazz orchestra.

Disney’s THE LION KING Live On Stage. Disney’s The Lion King, live on stage at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort for a limited two-week engagement November 9 – 19, 2023. For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by over 21 million theatergoers.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry at Reno Little Theater. It’s a Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play is a twist on the classic holiday movie. Set in a radio studio in the 1940s, we meet an actor who plays: George Bailey, a man who’s always wanted to leave his small town for bigger and better things. But you know the story – when a financial crisis hits, and he contemplates suicide, an angel shows him what the world would be like without him.

When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.

Editor’s picks