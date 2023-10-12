‘Most wanted’ unlicensed contracted arrested in Sparks

The Sparks Police Department arrested Jack Harrison, an unlicensed contractor on the Nevada State Contractors Board’s “most wanted” list. He was arrested last week without incident after being notified of his whereabouts by NSCB investigators.

Officials said Harrison has been a habitual offender in northern Nevada since 2021. They said Harrison was booked at the Washoe County jail on active warrants stemming from multiple counts of contracting without a license.

“The Contractors Board appreciates the efforts made by Sparks Pollice Department to locate and arrest Mr. Harrison, who has been misleading and harming families across northern Nevada by operating under a licensed company not classified to perform asphalt paving and sealing,” Margi Grein, NSCB’s executive officer, said. “The Board encourages all individuals to verify a contractor’s license details before engaging in a project, which will ensure proper recourse can be taken if something goes wrong up to four years after the project is completed.”

Harrison works under J & H Construction & Maintenance LLC and Modern Construction LLC. Both are licensed businesses, but they do not have the required A8 or A16 classifications to perform asphalt paving and sealing, officials said.

“He is known to use inferior products, perform poor quality work and offer a 5-year warranty, which he often does not honor,” state officials wrote in a news release.

The NSCB advises people to get at least three bids for construction projects, insist on a detailed written contract, and only pay up to $1,000 or 10% of the aggregate contract price as a down payment.

For larger projects, consumers should discuss terms related to payment, start and estimated completion dates and disclosure of other possible subcontractors assisting with the project.

Consumers who feel a licensed or unlicensed contractor has harmed them can file a complaint online: www.nscb.nv.gov.

The state has received over 2,500 complaints against licensed and unlicensed contractors in the past fiscal year. More than 30% of the complaints are from unlawful contracting practices.

Source: NSCB