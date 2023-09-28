Veteran-focused activities aren’t limited to Veterans Day (opinion)

In the lead-up to Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, several newsworthy events are happening soon that affect our veterans.

First, on Friday, Sept. 29, there will be a Homeless Veteran Stand Down event at the VA’s Veteran’s Outreach Center at 350 Capitol Hill Ave. in Reno from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stand downs are one-day events that enable veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless to access various essential services at one central location. Some of these are food, clothing and health screenings. Additionally, veterans receive referrals for health care, housing solutions, employment, substance abuse treatment, mental health counseling and haircuts.

Few homeless vets will read this article, but all of you can reach out to someone in your family, neighborhood, and place of business and direct them to this event.

A second standdown will occur on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Carson City Community Center at 851 East Williams St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Second, as September is Suicide Prevention Month, the VA and other veteran organizations are trying out a new effort to reduce veteran isolation and depression. It is called Buddy Check. From Oct. 16 to Oct. 21, all veterans are asked to call, text and converse with at least 10 other veterans and check in with them.

At the very least, we should ensure that every vet knows the Veteran’s Crisis Line

(dial 988, then press 1). This line handled 750,000 individual calls and 250,000 texts and chats in its first year.

Veteran suicide has been a very stubborn issue. This is just another attempt to find a

way to communicate and save some lives. If you or a veteran you know needs support, visit VA.gov/REACH. Both the VFW and American Legion support this effort.

If you have thoughts of suicide, contact any one of us. Don’t wait. Reach out.

Third, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin implemented a policy to identify service members discharged under the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy between 1993 and 2011. The Department of Defense would like to investigate these discharges and upgrade them to honorable discharges so these service members can access the benefits that they have earned.

Jim McNamara

At least 2,000 have already been identified and a board will review these for upgrade. Another 19,365 were discharged between 1980 and 1993. This order does not cover these cases; however, individuals can contact the Department of Defense to review their case.

Finally, I want to recognize all the care providers, first responders and volunteers trained to identify and prevent possible suicide attempts. Nobody gets a medal for doing that. Just the recognition from others that what you are doing matters.

Jim McNamara is a veteran living in northern Nevada and is active in supporting the veteran and homeless communities.

