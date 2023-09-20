68.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentNews

Toxic algal blooms return to city parks

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

The City of Reno warned residents to be aware of the presence of potentially toxic blue green algae in Virginia Lake on Aug. 27, 2021. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

Toxic algal blooms have again returned to city parks–-Virginia Lake and Lake Park–city officials announced this week.

“People and pets should avoid direct contact with the water for the next two months or until the bloom has ended,” the city’s Landon Miller said.

Algae occurs when there is poor water circulation and high levels of phosphorous. Not all water bodies will get algal blooms, but they occur about every summer.

“While algae blooms are a regular part of the seasonal cycle in some of our lakes, it is best for the safety of our residents and their pets to avoid direct contact with the water,” said Theresa Jones with the City of Reno. “Even though the blooms change the appearance of the water, we should remember they are a natural and temporary situation that will resolve as winter approaches.” 

Washoe Lake had an algal bloom this year as well. Last year, Virginia Lake and Paradise Park both had algae blooms. 

Source: City of Reno

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

‘Still a ways to go’ but indigent defense is improving in Nevada’s rural counties

Courts & Crime
Progress on correcting systemic issues with the delivery of indigent defense in Nevada’s rural counties has sped up in recent years, but the state is still out of compliance with standards set in a legal agreement it entered three years ago.

Commissioners adopt ‘watered-down’ lobbyist policy

Government
Washoe’s Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to adopt an ordinance requiring paid lobbyists to identify themselves when providing public comment at commission meetings. 

Regionalized dispatch approved by county commissioners

Government
County commissioners approved today an upgrade to a new computer-aided dispatch system that will better coordinate emergency services.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

Healthy breakfast and lunch lands in South Reno 

Food & Drink
Tahoe Natural Café is new to Reno with a casual, counter-serve breakfast and lunch spot now on Veterans Parkway.

The Cheese Board opens south Reno location 

Business
The Cheese Board has added a second location, taking the popular midtown eatery to south Reno at the new Meadow Creek shopping center.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC