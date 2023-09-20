Toxic algal blooms return to city parks

Toxic algal blooms have again returned to city parks–-Virginia Lake and Lake Park–city officials announced this week.

“People and pets should avoid direct contact with the water for the next two months or until the bloom has ended,” the city’s Landon Miller said.

Algae occurs when there is poor water circulation and high levels of phosphorous. Not all water bodies will get algal blooms, but they occur about every summer.

“While algae blooms are a regular part of the seasonal cycle in some of our lakes, it is best for the safety of our residents and their pets to avoid direct contact with the water,” said Theresa Jones with the City of Reno. “Even though the blooms change the appearance of the water, we should remember they are a natural and temporary situation that will resolve as winter approaches.”

Washoe Lake had an algal bloom this year as well. Last year, Virginia Lake and Paradise Park both had algae blooms.

Source: City of Reno