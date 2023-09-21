60.8 F
School district, education association reach collective bargaining deal

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Washoe County School District administration building on Ninth Street. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) and the Washoe Education Association (WEA) announced today they have reached a tentative two-year collective bargaining agreement. The agreement includes a 20-percent cost of living adjustment over two years for nearly 4,000 area educators.

“We know that we can’t make up for decades of underfunding in a single contract, but we were determined to take massive strides forward and believe this contract does just that,” WEA President Calen Evan said.

The contract commits to a 14% cost of living adjustment in the first year, with an additional 4% match for eligible employees, bringing the total to 18% in year one. In year two, educators will receive an additional 2% cost of living adjustment.

The 14% increase is possible due to increased state funding for schools.

The agreement runs through June 30, 2025. It also includes a one-time $5,000 signing retention bonus for certain hard-to-fill positions. The deal will go to WEA members for ratification and then to the school board for approval.

The agreement follows the district’s similar negotiations with support staff early this month.

Source: WCSD

Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

