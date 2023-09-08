80.7 F
It’s a bird, it’s a plane — no, it’s the Great Reno Balloon Race

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

The Great Reno Balloon Race took flight Sept. 7 with a media preview day and continues through Sunday, Sept. 10 for three days of open-to-the-public balloon festivities.
Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race took flight Sept. 7 with a media preview day and continues through Sunday, Sept. 10 for three days of open-to-the-public balloon festivities. Locals have enjoyed the rainbow of colors as hundreds of balloons ascend into the air, becoming part of the Reno skyline for a brief snapshot in time.

For more than four decades, the largest free balloon festival in the world has been hosted in Reno at Rancho San Rafael Park. The highlight of the event is Grand Ascension, when the balloons take flight all at once and decorate the north Reno skies with colorful and creative hot air balloons.

This year, in addition to long-time favorites including the American flag balloon and the Battle Born Nevada balloon, a parade of special-shaped hot air balloons took flight. These included the iconic Smokey Bear, as well as Buster, Bella, Dyno, Bila, Sushi, Bandit, Montie the Black Sheep, Lindy, Snobird and Reach for the Stars.

Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

Prior to Grand Ascension, there are two other daily events kicking off at 5 a.m. The first is Glow Show, a colorful predawn display of grounded balloons that light up in sync with a selection of songs. More than 40 balloons may participate in the choreographed spectacle. 

Then, Dawn Patrol, in its 40th year, sets the mood. It marks the first balloons to enter the sky just before the first light.

Thousands of viewers join in on the fun by gathering at the park. Many set up with chairs, blankets, sleeping bags and more well before the 5 a.m. start time to get a good spot for the show—and to get parking, which tends to fill up fast.

Ron Smith has long been the voice of the event, but this year, Kay Salerno and Shila Morris, sisters and owners of the Squeeze In restaurants, joined him to host the show. Squeeze In also sponsored a balloon, a bright rainbow one donning the restaurant’s logo. 

Among the balloons, other sponsorships are obvious, such as REMAX Realty and J Resort. 

Saturday brings the same display and variety of colors to the park, but many in the crowd will wear pink for a Paint the Park Pink event to support breast cancer awareness. 

While rides during full ascension are not open to guests, there are opportunities to enjoy a tethered balloon ride, weather permitting, beginning at 8 a.m. each day. This allows brave spectators to get a feel for the power of the balloons without adventuring too far. Renown Children’s Hospital, ITCN Child Care Development Fund and Custom Ink are responsible for this part of the festival. 

If you’ve ever wondered why the event title has the word “race” in it, that’s because balloon pilots participate in a competition. As they leave the ground behind, these skilled aeronauts are participating in the Nevada State Hot Air Balloon Championship Finals. Pilots try to land beanbags onto targets below and use electronic devices to navigate themselves through virtual targets in the sky.

The Great Reno Balloon Race took flight Sept. 7 with a media preview day and continues through Sunday, Sept. 10 for three days of open-to-the-public balloon festivities.
