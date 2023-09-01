Fundraiser launched for fallen officer’s children, memorial planned

The Nevada Police Foundation this week launched a fundraiser to help the children of Officer Anthony Francone who was killed in the line of duty Aug. 25.

The foundation launched the campaign with a $1,000 donation and plans to cover credit card processing fees so that 100% of the donations will go to Francone’s family.

Officer Francone worked for the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Police and attempted to stop a fleeing suspect by deploying stop sticks on State Route 446 in Nixon. The suspect intentionally struck Francone, who died at the scene.

The suspect, 33-year-old Nolan Ray, was shot after he struck Francone and died at the scene.

Officials at the NPF said they launched the fundraising campaign to help his three children — Tyler Francone (24), Jonathan Francone (21), and his daughter Katie (16) — who have medical needs. Jonathan is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury he sustained in a car accident. Katie was born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy and has other medical conditions.

Officer Francone served in law enforcement in northern and rural Nevada for 26 years, many of them with the Storey County Sheriff’s Office. He also worked as a wildland firefighter and emergency medical technician during his more than 30 years of public service.

Donations can be made to the Nevada Police Foundation to support Francone’s children at https://nevadapolicefoundation.org/donations/francone/.

A memorial service is also planned for Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field in Reno. The event, hosted by the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Police Department, is open to the public with doors open at 5 p.m.

A law enforcement procession will precede the service, but the time and route have yet to be finalized.

The community is asked to wear St. Louis Cardinal red and white or a Cardinals jersey in honor of Francone’s beloved baseball team.

Public parking is expected to be limited and walking, carpooling and rideshare are recommended.

Source: Nevada Police Foundation