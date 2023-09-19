Donor Network West launches Foundation in support of organ donor families, transplant recipients (sponsored)

Donor Network West, the federally authorized organ procurement organization for northern California and northern Nevada, is pleased to announce the launch of the Donor Network West Foundation. As the organization’s philanthropic service arm, the Foundation will support the needs of organ donor families and transplant recipients as well as further clinical innovation, research and community education initiatives for organ, eye and tissue donation throughout northern California and northern Nevada.

Donor Network West coordinated donations from 415 organ donors in 2022, each one leaving behind loved ones. Although donating a loved one’s gifts of life can provide solace, navigating loss and grief is difficult. The Foundation will bolster funds for Donor Network West’s Aftercare Program, which offers additional care, resources and grief support for organ donorfamilies to help them navigate life after losing a loved one.

“It is vital for Donor Network West to support those impacted by organ donation—going beyond their clinical care—and that’s what the Foundation is designed to do,” said Janice Whaley, president and CEO, Donor Network West, and board chair, Donor Network West Foundation. “Donation and transplantation impacts so much more than a person’s physical being – their lives and the lives of their loved ones are changed forever. Through the Foundation, we will help meet the non-clinical needs of those impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation so that people can focus on their healing, their passions and their families.”

There are more than 10,000 people in Donor Network West’s 45-county service area across northern California and northern Nevada who are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. With nearby access to leading transplant centers in the U.S., including UCSF Health, Stanford Health Care and UC Davis Health, these leading hospitals provide clinical care resources for transplant recipients. The Donor Network West Foundation will support partner healthcare organizations in providing transplant recipients’ non-clinical needs, such as costs for transportation, accommodations, meals and more.

“The advancements in transplantation medicine have led to shorter in-hospital recovery times for many transplant surgery patients, barring complications,” said Carolyn Light, chairperson of Donor Network West’s board of directors and executive director of transplant for UCSF Health. “Many transplant recipients have waited years on the national transplant waiting list while managing health issues. The support and care they receive outside of the hospital is vital to their recovery and quality of life after transplant.”

The Donor Network West Foundation board of directors will include leaders in healthcare, nonprofits and medical research, as well as those whose lives have been impacted by organ donation and transplantation. Joining Whaley as founding members, are Tom Cycyota, past president and CEO of AlloSource and current senior leader of philanthropy for Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity; Lauren Macmadu, head of external relations for the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts; and Na’eem Salaam, vice president of operations for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, will serve as Foundation board members alongside Whaley.

To learn more about organ and tissue donation, or to join the organ donor registry, visit the

Department of Motor Vehicles or DonorNetworkWest.org.

