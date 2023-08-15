87 F
Reno
Kias, Hyundais getting nicked all over the place thanks to TikTok challenge

A TikTok challenge that started in 2021, which encourages vehicle burglaries and thefts, has reached Reno. 

More than 20 incidents have recently been documented by local police.

Owners of 2011-2021 Kias and 2016-2021 Hyundai brand vehicles should take precautions, as these vehicles are being targeted. 

“The theft is typically not successful due to anti-theft technology but still results in damage to the vehicle,” Michael Browett, with the Reno Police Department, said. “This trend has appeared in several major cities across the U.S.”

Vehicle owners are encouraged to take steps to make their vehicles less susceptible to theft including the use of steering wheel anti-theft devices. The presence of such a device may provide a visual deterrent to any theft attempt.  

Depending on the make and model of the vehicle, some dealerships and manufacturers are able to install software updates to enhance anti-theft features and/or may have other options available to owners.  

The social media challenge has led to eight deaths nationally, and state attorneys general in June requested the federal government force a recall of the vehicles.

Parents are encouraged to monitor their children’s social media activities and take appropriate action if they discover their children may be directly or indirectly participating in this social media trend, police added.

Source: RPD

