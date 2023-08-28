94.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentBusinessEvents

Five events this week: Free Greek food, historical martial arts and Alfred Hitchcock

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

The Fraufecht Historical European Martial Arts Tournament is an all-women’s martial arts tournament in Carson City. The tournament is to provide a place for women to compete, learn and make friends in an inclusive community of peers. Tournament image photo used with permission.
The Fraufecht Historical European Martial Arts Tournament is an all-women’s martial arts tournament in Carson City. The tournament is to provide a place for women to compete, learn and make friends in an inclusive community of peers. Tournament image photo used with permission.

Our five recommended events this week include an all-women’s martial arts tournament, free Alfred Hitchcock films and free lunch at the new Nick the Greek restaurant. There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored events

  • Reno Labor Fest. The American labor force is being celebrated on Labor Day, September 4, with live music, food trucks, show & shine, artisan row, a beer garden and a children’s play area. Employers will also be present, sharing information on local high-paying careers for those considering a change. Details
  • Yelp, Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society, Shades of Queening, Tabnie Dozier Enterprises and more than 15 local Black-owned businesses have created Northern Nevada’s first Black Business Month celebration. Get details
  • The Lion King Live on Stage. Disney’s The Lion King, live on stage at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort for a limited two-week engagement November 9 – 19, 2023. Get tickets now.
  • Summer Hiring Party at Reno Children’s Center. Stop by the Reno Children’s Center on August 30 for a summer hiring party, including light refreshments, in-person interviews and on-the-spot hiring for qualified candidates.

Editor’s picks: Five events to check out this week

  1. Yangqin of Melody of China Concert. Yangqin, of the award-winning group Melody of China, will be performing on her namesake instrument, Yangqin, this week at Washoe County libraries.
  2. Triston Marez  A boot-scootin’ good time can be had each Thursday, featuring a country DJ, line dancing and monthly country artist. Triston Marez is set to kick off Country Night this week at the GSR.
  3. Fraufecht Historical European Martial Arts Tournament. Fraufecht is an all-women’s martial arts tournament in Carson City. The tournament is to provide a place for women to compete, learn and make friends in an inclusive community of peers. 
  4. Alfred Hitchcock Film Series. Watch some of Alfred Hitchcock’s best-known films, starting with Rebecca and ending with his last commercial success, The Birds. 
  5. Free lunch with Nick the Greek. Authentic Greek street food restaurant Nick the Greek is celebrating the opening of its new Reno location by welcoming the community with a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Sparks city manager put on leave after showing up to work today

Government
Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz was placed on paid leave before a Sparks City Council meeting today. 

County to hire deputy clerk in response to lengthy meetings

Government
Washoe County is hiring a fourth full-time deputy clerk, which will help the clerk’s office keep up with lengthier public meetings that have become the norm over the past year.

Lombardo’s failure to fill PUC vacancy puts tie-breaking vote on hearing master

Business
Gov. Joe Lombardo’s failure to fill a vacancy on the Nevada Public Utilities Commission is likely to result Monday in the appointment by the Commission’s two members of an acting commissioner who would be statutorily ineligible to be appointed by Lombardo but will nonetheless likely cast the deciding vote in a contentious rate hike request from NV Energy. 

Popular

Five events this week: Chalk art and witches

Arts & Entertainment
Our five recommended Reno events this week include a chat about the Salem witch trials, the Chalk Art Festival and Magret’s Funk Band at Faye’s.

National faculty association files brief in NSHE gender discrimination lawsuit

Education
The Nevada Faculty Alliance was joined by the American Association of University Professors this month in filing a friend-of-the-court brief in an appeal of a case against the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents that alleges gender discrimination. 

Sparks has an ‘acting city manager’; Manager Krutz ‘temporarily unavailable’

Government
Embattled Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz is “unavailable,” according to city officials who declined to say more about his absence at Monday’s city council meeting.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC