Five events this week: Free Greek food, historical martial arts and Alfred Hitchcock

Our five recommended events this week include an all-women’s martial arts tournament, free Alfred Hitchcock films and free lunch at the new Nick the Greek restaurant. There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored events

Reno Labor Fest . The American labor force is being celebrated on Labor Day, September 4, with live music, food trucks, show & shine, artisan row, a beer garden and a children’s play area. Employers will also be present, sharing information on local high-paying careers for those considering a change. Details.

Yelp, Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society, Shades of Queening, Tabnie Dozier Enterprises and more than 15 local Black-owned businesses have created Northern Nevada's first Black Business Month celebration. Get details.

The Lion King Live on Stage . Disney's The Lion King, live on stage at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort for a limited two-week engagement November 9 – 19, 2023. Get tickets now.

. Disney’s The Lion King, live on stage at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort for a limited two-week engagement November 9 – 19, 2023. Get tickets now. Summer Hiring Party at Reno Children’s Center. Stop by the Reno Children’s Center on August 30 for a summer hiring party, including light refreshments, in-person interviews and on-the-spot hiring for qualified candidates.

Editor’s picks: Five events to check out this week