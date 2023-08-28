Five events this week: Free Greek food, historical martial arts and Alfred Hitchcock

Our five recommended events this week include an all-women’s martial arts tournament, free Alfred Hitchcock films and free lunch at the new Nick the Greek restaurant. There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.
Sponsored events
- Reno Labor Fest. The American labor force is being celebrated on Labor Day, September 4, with live music, food trucks, show & shine, artisan row, a beer garden and a children’s play area. Employers will also be present, sharing information on local high-paying careers for those considering a change. Details.
- Yelp, Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society, Shades of Queening, Tabnie Dozier Enterprises and more than 15 local Black-owned businesses have created Northern Nevada’s first Black Business Month celebration. Get details.
- The Lion King Live on Stage. Disney’s The Lion King, live on stage at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort for a limited two-week engagement November 9 – 19, 2023. Get tickets now.
- Summer Hiring Party at Reno Children’s Center. Stop by the Reno Children’s Center on August 30 for a summer hiring party, including light refreshments, in-person interviews and on-the-spot hiring for qualified candidates.
Editor’s picks: Five events to check out this week
- Yangqin of Melody of China Concert. Yangqin, of the award-winning group Melody of China, will be performing on her namesake instrument, Yangqin, this week at Washoe County libraries.
- Triston Marez A boot-scootin’ good time can be had each Thursday, featuring a country DJ, line dancing and monthly country artist. Triston Marez is set to kick off Country Night this week at the GSR.
- Fraufecht Historical European Martial Arts Tournament. Fraufecht is an all-women’s martial arts tournament in Carson City. The tournament is to provide a place for women to compete, learn and make friends in an inclusive community of peers.
- Alfred Hitchcock Film Series. Watch some of Alfred Hitchcock’s best-known films, starting with Rebecca and ending with his last commercial success, The Birds.
- Free lunch with Nick the Greek. Authentic Greek street food restaurant Nick the Greek is celebrating the opening of its new Reno location by welcoming the community with a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.