Five events this week: Chalk art and witches

A sea turtle created as part of the Chalk Art Festival at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nev. on July 10, 2022. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno

Our five recommended events this week include a deep-dive chat about the Salem witch trials, The Atlantis’ Chalk Art Festival and Magret’s Funk Band at Faye’s. There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored events

  • Reno Labor Fest. The American labor force is being celebrated on Labor Day, September 4, with live music, food trucks, show & shine, artisan row, a beer garden and children’s play area. Employers will also be present, sharing information on local high-paying careers for those considering a change. Details
  • Yelp, Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society, Shades of Queening, Tabnie Dozier Enterprises and more than 15 local Black-owned businesses have created Northern Nevada’s first Black Business Month celebration. Get details
  • The Lion King Live on Stage. Disney’s The Lion King, live on stage at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort for a limited two-week engagement November 9 – 19, 2023. Get tickets now.
  • Sierra School of Performing Arts Announces: THE ADDAMS FAMILY. Based on the bizarre and beloved characters created by Charles Addams, this original story finds the famously macabre Addams Family put to the test when outsiders come to dinner. Information.

Editor’s picks

  1. Lunch talk on the Salem witch trials. American Heritage Partners is pleased to announce the next luncheon in its “Distinguished Authors Lecture Series,” featuring guest speaker Rachel Christ-Doane, the director of education at the Salem Witch Museum in Salem, Massachusetts.
  2. Margret’s Funk Band. Margret’s Funk Band is an old-school funk band that plays timeless classic and modern fan favorites, all played with energy and heart.
  3. Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival. More than 150 of the best chalk artists in the nation transform blacktop into one-of-a-kind masterpieces at the Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival. This is the largest chalk art event in the region and features live art installations, live music, food and drink. 
  4. Intro to Digital Art. Explore a vibrant and ever-evolving landscape of imagination. Using state of the art Ipads and Procreate, participants will create stunning visuals, explore new techniques and push the boundaries of creativity
  5. Cardboard City. Work with Spark!Lab Smithsonian to create an expansive cardboard city. Build homes, skyscrapers, churches, parks, stores—whatever you can imagine. 
