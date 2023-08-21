Five events this week: Chalk art and witches

Our five recommended events this week include a deep-dive chat about the Salem witch trials, The Atlantis’ Chalk Art Festival and Magret’s Funk Band at Faye’s. There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored events

Reno Labor Fest . The American labor force is being celebrated on Labor Day, September 4, with live music, food trucks, show & shine, artisan row, a beer garden and children’s play area. Employers will also be present, sharing information on local high-paying careers for those considering a change. Details.

. The American labor force is being celebrated on Labor Day, September 4, with live music, food trucks, show & shine, artisan row, a beer garden and children’s play area. Employers will also be present, sharing information on local high-paying careers for those considering a change. Details. Yelp, Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society, Shades of Queening, Tabnie Dozier Enterprises and more than 15 local Black-owned businesses have created Northern Nevada’s first Black Business Month celebration . Get details.

. Get details. The Lion King Live on Stage. Disney’s The Lion King, live on stage at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort for a limited two-week engagement November 9 – 19, 2023. Get tickets now.

Live on Stage. Disney’s The Lion King, live on stage at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort for a limited two-week engagement November 9 – 19, 2023. Get tickets now. Sierra School of Performing Arts Announces: THE ADDAMS FAMILY. Based on the bizarre and beloved characters created by Charles Addams, this original story finds the famously macabre Addams Family put to the test when outsiders come to dinner. Information.

Editor’s picks