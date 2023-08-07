Five events this week: A murder mystery aboard a train and more

A murder mystery enactment on the V&T, performance art and live art topped our list of things to do this week in the Reno area.
There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.
Sponsored: Rock Against Racism. Northern California’s punk rock cult favorites, Tsunami Bomb, once again embraces their signature style of aggressive pop-punk supplemented by a touch of darkness. Tickets for Rock Against Racism are on sale now. The event is for 18+, bar 21+ with ID, at Bluebird, 555 East 4th Street. Get tickets.
Sponsored: The Lion King Live on Stage. Disney’s The Lion King, live on stage at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort for a limited two-week engagement November 9 – 19, 2023. Get tickets now.
Sponsored: The Addams Family. Sierra School of Performing Arts is thrilled to present “THE ADDAMS FAMILY” this August at the Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater, a fantastic venue to watch live theater under the stars on a warm summer night. Details.
- Everyone Loves Dick. The latest performance piece from Ernest Hemmings, Everyone Loves Dick, is a lysergic modern Western about love, loss, and the New American West. “Dick Ripper left a sleepy trailer park in Lubbock, TX for a new life in Las Vegas. The rearview mirror was aglow with the bridges he burned as his foot stomped on the accelerator of his unregistered Ford LTD.”
- Sierra Arts Festival. The 3rd Annual Sierra Arts Festival is at the Sparks Marina on Saturday. The event features more than 20 artists, live local musicians, art projects by UnchARTed Waters and hourly aerial arts demonstrations.
- Marilyn Murder Train mystery aboard the V&T Railroad. The Virginia Truckee Railroad in Virginia City invites you to step aboard the enchanting Marilyn Murder Mystery Train on Saturday. Immerse yourself in the glitz and glamour of a bygone era.
- Charity Dunk. The real estate industry of Reno is on the plank and the power to dunk is in your hands. It’s $5/3 balls, and all funds go to Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation. Food and drinks will be available for all attendees.
- Dead Seagals, Dog Dog, Faint Shape. The Dead Seagals are a surf/garage rock band from Oakland, Calif.Dead Seagals write gritty surf-inspired music for those who hate the beach. After many moves and iterations, the Gals are a Bay Area four-piece and set to release their debut EP this summer.