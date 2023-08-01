Disney’s THE LION KING Live On Stage at the Grand Theater! (sponsored)

Two week engagement from November 9 – 19, 2023

Disney’s The Lion King is live on stage at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort for a limited two-week engagement from November 9 – 19, 2023.

For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by over 21 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 9,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly makes its Reno premiere at the Grand Theatre.

Tickets: get tickets here.

