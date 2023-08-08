85.6 F
Ambassadors now available 24-7 downtown

Reno Ambassadors provide assistance to a person living homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno
Downtown’s blue-shirted ambassadors will now have a presence 24 hours a day. The Downtown Reno Partnership this week announced ambassadors will be on patrol all night. They were previously on duty during the day and evening.

“They serve as the eyes and ears of downtown to help deter illegal activities and prevent problems from establishing during the overnight hours,” DRP officials announced in a press statement. “With the addition of this overnight team, the Downtown Reno Partnership now has ambassadors patrolling 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The overnight team patrols from vehicles at night and on foot during the day. 

Ambassadors help clean up downtown and provide assistance to visitors and those who need help. They also report illegal activities to the police.

“We soft-launched this program about a month and a half ago, and we’ve gotten great feedback from stakeholders about the value this overnight Ambassador team is providing to the downtown area,” said Neoma Jardon, executive director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. “Their presence has lowered the number of unwanted activities that tend to occur during the overnight hours.”

Call the Ambassador hotline at 775-313-4080. 

