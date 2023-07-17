96.5 F
Five events this week: The Pride edition

Reno Pride parade on July 23, 2022 in Reno, Nev.
Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno

Mastering self-talk is probably one of the most useful educational discussions to occur this week, but the annual Pride event, for Saturday, is arguably the funnest. 

Below is our list of our recommended events happening this week in Reno. There are plenty more listings in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored: “Seussical: the Musical” by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty at Reno Little Theater. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Details.

  1. Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It: Author Talk. The most important conversation we have each day isn’t with our boss, spouse or friends: it’s the one we have with ourselves. When facing a challenging task, our inner voice can motivate us and help us keep our focus.
  2. DRI Photography Exhibit & Open House. Desert Research Institute scientists and staff travel the globe conducting their research. Along their journeys, they return with more than just data and samples. They also capture striking photographs of the places they explore, from the desolate deserts of Nevada to the depths of a microscope. 
  3. Northern Nevada Pride. National Pride Month starts in June, but locally we celebrate Pride with Artown in July. Northern Nevada Pride’s festival and CommUNITY Pride Parade are set for Saturday, July 22.
  4. “Green Spaces” Art exhibit. Green Spaces is a collection of abstract artwork that celebrates nature’s most abundant hue. Green, the color of life itself, embodies rejuvenation and renewal, particularly in the natural world. 

Family engagement activities. Join the Children’s Cabinet with fun and educational hands-on activities that support Nevada Pre-Kindergarten and Early Learning Standards.

