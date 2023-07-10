Five events this week: Punk rock, the video game symphony and beer

Brazilian music, punk rock and the Reno Video Game Symphony each topped our list of recommended Reno events this week. There are plenty more listings in our calendar.

Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored: “Seussical: the Musical” by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty at Reno Little Theater. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Details.