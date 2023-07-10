Five events this week: Punk rock, the video game symphony and beer

Brazilian music, punk rock and the Reno Video Game Symphony each topped our list of recommended Reno events this week. There are plenty more listings in our calendar.
Sponsored: “Seussical: the Musical” by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty at Reno Little Theater. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Details.
- Americans and the Holocaust. The Northwest Reno Library hosts “Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. What did Americans know, and what more could have been done?
- The Reno Video Game Symphony. Experience the magic of video game music with the Reno Video Game Symphony, a one-of-a-kind band program dedicated to the power of music, education and collaboration. Founded in 2011, the symphony is a community of musicians passionate about bringing the melodies of video games to life.
- Thursdays on the Black Top. Live music, local beer and food trucks will be part of a benefit for the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation. The event will be at the back parking lot of The 395. Local beer and cocktail sales go to the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.
- Punk Rock Flea Market. A summertime circus-themed Punk Rock Flea Market is at Great Basin Taps & Tanks. The two-day event features vendors, more than a dozen bands, midway carnival, kids activities and circus performances. There will also be a skate Competition by Bitchin’ Betties and more.
- SambaDá. Get ready to be swept away by the infectious rhythms of SambaDá, the Brazilian band led by Brazilian natives Papiba Godinho and Dandha da Hora. SambaDá infuses their knowledge and respect for Afro-Brazilian song and dance into their lively performances.