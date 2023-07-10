85.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentEventsFeatured

Five events this week: Punk rock, the video game symphony and beer

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Brazilian music, punk rock and the Reno Video Game Symphony each topped our list of recommended Reno events this week. There are plenty more listings in our calendar

Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored: “Seussical: the Musical” by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty at Reno Little Theater. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Details.

  1. Americans and the Holocaust. The Northwest Reno Library hosts “Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. What did Americans know, and what more could have been done? 
  2. The Reno Video Game Symphony. Experience the magic of video game music with the Reno Video Game Symphony, a one-of-a-kind band program dedicated to the power of music, education and collaboration. Founded in 2011, the symphony is a community of musicians passionate about bringing the melodies of video games to life. 
  3.  Thursdays on the Black Top. Live music, local beer and food trucks will be part of a benefit for the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation. The event will be at the back parking lot of The 395. Local beer and cocktail sales go to the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.
  4. Punk Rock Flea Market. A summertime circus-themed Punk Rock Flea Market is at Great Basin Taps & Tanks. The two-day event features vendors, more than a dozen bands, midway carnival, kids activities and circus performances. There will also be a skate Competition by Bitchin’ Betties and more.
  5. SambaDá. Get ready to be swept away by the infectious rhythms of SambaDá, the Brazilian band led by Brazilian natives Papiba Godinho and Dandha da Hora.  SambaDá infuses their knowledge and respect for Afro-Brazilian song and dance into their lively performances.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Amargosa Valley lithium proposal sparks lawsuit

Business
The search for lithium has found its way to a treasured corner of the Nevada desert, resulting in a lawsuit by conservation groups.

Photos: Midtown’s annual art walk had people dancing in the streets

Arts & Entertainment
Midtown's annual art walk had people of all ages dancing in the streets to all kinds of music.

Former sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to ‘sexually motivated’ coercion by force against a minor

Courts & Crime
A former Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy pleaded guilty to a charge of 'sexually motivated,' coerced threat against a 14-year-old.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

SPCA ordered to pay $197,000 bond in lawsuit against Reno Iron Works

Courts & Crime
The SPCA of Northern Nevada on Friday was ordered by District Court Judge Kathleen Sirgurdson to cover the cost of a $197,000 bond in the nonprofit's legal dispute with Reno Iron Works.

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time

Arts & Entertainment
Hundreds turned out to Idlewild Park on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. Unlike past celebrations, however, the event was held just after Juneteenth became an official state holiday.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC