90 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentEventsFeatured

Five events this week: Motown, dancing and lavender

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

bees on purple flower
Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

With Artown in full swing and fireworks on the fourth, there is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week – after the fireworks of the fourth. There are plenty more listings in our calendar

Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored: “Seussical: the Musical” by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty at Reno Little Theater. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Details.

  1. Motown in Midtown, Midtown Art Walk. Beautiful Nails in Midtown is bringing the community together with its Artown event and fundraiser in collaboration with the Reno Outdoor Marketplace, Nevada Humane Society and Future Kind. Event-goers can enjoy specials from local businesses, as well as art and live music.
  2. Dancing at Bartley. Sierra Nevada Ballet presents a new program of professional dance and live music. This program features pieces by eight different choreographers, international tap star Sam Weber, singer Cami Thompson and her trio, and the full company of SNB’s dancers.
  3. Annual Lavender Day event. The ninth annual Lavender Day Event is Saturday, July 8, from 9 am to 2 pm, at the Wilbur D. May Arboretum. There will be nine varieties of lavender for sale, along with lavender products. Experienced growers will also be on hand to answer questions about lavender.
  4. Rockabilly Riot: Beautiful Anarchy Burlesque Show. G﻿et ready for some classic bump n’ grind. Rockabilly Riot features a shimmy and shake fest at the Nugget in Sparks.
  5. Northern Nevada Highland Scottish Dancers. Enjoy the beautiful footwork of the Northern Nevada Highland Scottish Dancers followed by a performance by Irish musician, Doyle Stewart at the Sierra View Library.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Atlantis honored by Wine Spectator for 23rd consecutive year (sponsored)

Sponsored
Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is proud to announce Atlantis Steakhouse and Bistro Napa have been honored for their outstanding wine programs in Wine Spectator’s 2023 Restaurant Awards.

Artown descends on Downtown Reno this July (sponsored)

Sponsored
Artown returns for its month-long celebration, with numerous events, performances and more taking place in Downtown Reno.

State prepares to dole out $7 million to charter schools for transportation

Education
Nevada charter schools are able to apply for dedicated transportation funding, the state’s primary authorizer and governor’s office announced Friday.

Popular

Another kind of drink flight: Coffee tastings land in Reno

Business
Rising for the People Coffee, which operates out of Haven on Earth Bakery & Deli on Double R Boulevard, is serving a delectable line-up of specialty coffees, and you can create your own flight from the menu.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Sullivan sentenced in 1970’s cold-case murder the DA declined to prosecute

Courts & Crime
Charles Sullivan, 78, was sentenced yesterday to 15 years in prison by Washoe County Second Judicial District Court Judge Connie Steinheimer.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC