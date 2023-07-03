Five events this week: Motown, dancing and lavender

With Artown in full swing and fireworks on the fourth, there is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week – after the fireworks of the fourth. There are plenty more listings in our calendar.
Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.
Sponsored: “Seussical: the Musical” by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty at Reno Little Theater. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Details.
- Motown in Midtown, Midtown Art Walk. Beautiful Nails in Midtown is bringing the community together with its Artown event and fundraiser in collaboration with the Reno Outdoor Marketplace, Nevada Humane Society and Future Kind. Event-goers can enjoy specials from local businesses, as well as art and live music.
- Dancing at Bartley. Sierra Nevada Ballet presents a new program of professional dance and live music. This program features pieces by eight different choreographers, international tap star Sam Weber, singer Cami Thompson and her trio, and the full company of SNB’s dancers.
- Annual Lavender Day event. The ninth annual Lavender Day Event is Saturday, July 8, from 9 am to 2 pm, at the Wilbur D. May Arboretum. There will be nine varieties of lavender for sale, along with lavender products. Experienced growers will also be on hand to answer questions about lavender.
- Rockabilly Riot: Beautiful Anarchy Burlesque Show. Get ready for some classic bump n’ grind. Rockabilly Riot features a shimmy and shake fest at the Nugget in Sparks.
- Northern Nevada Highland Scottish Dancers. Enjoy the beautiful footwork of the Northern Nevada Highland Scottish Dancers followed by a performance by Irish musician, Doyle Stewart at the Sierra View Library.