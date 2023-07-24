83.9 F
Five events this week: Garlic Fest edition

Locally grown garlic is on sale this week courtesy of Reno Food Systems. That’s one of our recommended events this week. 

There are plenty more listings in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored: “Seussical: the Musical” by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty at Reno Little Theater. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Details.

Sponsored: Reno Jazz Orchestra announces summer concerts. The Reno Jazz Orchestra announces its summer concerts in Reno and Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The performances include a 1930s-themed stage show with big band swing music and dance on July 29 and 31, 2023. Details.

  1. Intro to Soldering and Electronics Repair. During this hands-on workshop, participants will learn how to repair a variety of audio and other cables with just a soldering iron and wire cutters. 
  2. Somersett Community-Wide Garage Sale. Somersett’s community-wide garage sales has dozens of homes participating on July 29. Expect to find toys, furniture, tools, clothing, electronics, collectibles, jewelry, artwork, bikes, books, kitchen items and sports equipment.   
  3. “The Table” at the Potentialist Workshop. “The Table” is a Reno-center play based on a 1994 novel by Mark Curtis. “It’s packed with delicious details about Reno and northern Nevada, wonderful nostalgia about the ‘Misfits’ era, Frank Sinatra, Ava Gardner, the Truckee River, and Lake Tahoe.”
  4. Reno Garlic Fest 2023. Garlic fest is a free annual event hosted by Reno Food Systems that celebrates local garlic growers’ harvests and brings people together over the love of garlicky foods. You can support local farmers at the event by buying garlic directly from local growers. 
  5. Achilles Wheel + Drinking with Clowns. Drinking With Clowns joins forces with California’s Achilles Wheel at Reno Public Market.
