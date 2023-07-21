94.9 F
Reno
Feature film production shuts down downtown (photos)

By: Eric Marks

Date:

A movie production closed downtown Reno late last night. Erick Marks / This Is Reno.
A feature film production shut down the downtown Reno strip last night from Second Street to Fourth Street for several hours. Reno Police barricaded adjacent streets to prohibit traffic from entering Virginia Street — although, pedestrians were openly walking through the area.

Production vehicles lined the street, and a camera car, which showed visible signs of an off-road production made several passes under the arch, panning in tilting in multiple directions for several takes with a Ronin mounted HD camera.

The takes were monitored remotely from a production van with several members of the production crew monitoring while other members watched pedestrian traffic.

When asked about the production, a crew member who said he wanted to remain anonymous informed This Is Reno that although he could not disclose any information about the project, he could say it was “a two part production, for television and theater release both.”

Another member eluded to a possible apocalyptic scenario for the B-roll footage by adding, “You don’t see any actors, do you?”

Filming was still ongoing as of 2 am Friday morning.

Editor’s note: Contact us if you have any more information about this production.

