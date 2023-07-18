Coming up: Events for veterans and members of the military

Honor Flight Nevada

A trip honoring Nevada National Guard army and air members is being scheduled for the October time frame.

This flight is focused on Northern Nevada, and another maybe scheduled for Southern Nevada. The group will consist of 50 percent older veterans and 50 percent younger veterans 65 years and older and 65 and younger.

When you sign up, enter in the comments block that you are a Nevada National Guard retiree or veteran. Guardians may complete the application for them if you need a guardian. The link is http://www.honorflightnv.org/applications.

VVA Military Appreciation Night

It’s that time of year again when Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 of Vietnam Veterans of America partners with the Reno Aces for Military Appreciation Night at Greater Nevada Field.

This year’s event is Aug. 19. Highlights of the night will be the rededication of the POW/MIA Chair of Honor located at the ballpark. This dedication began with honoring a former POW at the ballpark in 2019.

The ceremony honors a former POW that night and remembers those 18,000 plus POW/MIA still missing. The first honoree in 2019 was VVA chapter member Col. Bill Elander, USAF (ret.) and former resident of the infamous “Hanoi Hilton.

Since then VVA also honored two WWII POWs (one an Army engineer captured during the Battle of the Bulge, and a U.A. Army Air Corps aircrewman shot down over Italy and held in “Stalags” in various counties prior to repatriation in 1945.

VVA 989 will have an outreach table located in the breezeway on the main concourse which has been a great way to meet prospective new members and accept donations for the Chapter’s many charitable endeavors.

Local Armed Forces Recruiters are also planning a large and inclusive “Oath of Enlistment” for local young men and women enlisting in our armed forces prior to the game. VVA will. also have a static display of vintage military vehicles on hand along with an Army Guard Humvee with a communications trailer for fans to enjoy prior to the game.

Construction prioritized for small arms range

During a July 12 a hearing of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, Nevada’s junior senator received a commitment from the next nominee to serve as the next Army Chief of Staff to prioritize construction of the small arms qualification range at Hawthorne Army Depot by 2025.

Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, secured the commitment from Army leaders including General Randy A. George to build the small arms qualification range at Hawthorne Army Depot, which will save taxpayer dollars.

Currently, Nevada doesn’t have a certified small arms training range and Nevada’s Army National Guard and Reserve soldiers must travel out-of-state to meet their annual weapons qualification, with an average added cost of $500,000 per year, per military unit.

Unaccompanied service

The next unaccompanied service conducted by the Nevada Veterans Coalition is July 27 at 9 a.m. at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

Nevada Veterans Memorial

Take a tour of the Nevada Veterans Memorial and enjoy coffee from Lighthouse at the Marina.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on July 26.

Ghost Army exhibit

An exhibit produced by the World War II Museum in New Orleans is displayed at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno through July 23.

Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War II depicts the secret campaign waged against Hitler’s army and reveals “Not All is Fair in Love and War.” Active military members, their families and veterans receive free admission because of the E. L. Wiegand Foundation’s support.

The Ghost Army or the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops activated as a unit on Jan. 20, 1944, to deceive the Germans by simulating two divisions that normally consisted of 30,000 men. Additionally, the 23rd HQ used inflatable fake tanks, vehicles and radios along with sound effects and radio traffic to confuse the enemy.

American Legion golf tournament

Fallon’s local Sons of the American Legion Squadron 16 and American Legion Auxiliary is planning for its third annual golf tournament.

One of the biggest ways this fundraiser works is generous contributions of raffle prizes by the local community. A raffle donation by your business will be free publicity to all of the patron’s participating and attending the golf tournament. A 501c(3) letter can be given for your records.

For questions about the tournament or how to sponsor, reach out to Paul “Pip” Valentin at [email protected] or 407-319-6908 and leave a message.

VFW golf tournament

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8071 is hosting golf tournament to support our Veteran and Community Service Center building project in Virginia City.

The tournament is Sept. 2 at the Dayton Valley Golf Club. Entry fee is $150per player. This includes breakfast, lunch, drinks, cart rental and 18 holes of golf. Additionally, there will be golf contests, raffles, and auctions.

Participation in this tournament is a great opportunity to show your support of the local veteran community. Details and online registration available at https://www.vfwpost8071.org/golf/

Homeless veteran event

The VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System Homeless Veteran Annual Stand Down Event. Is Sept. 29 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Capitol Hill Veterans Outreach Center, 350 Capitol Hill Ave., in Reno.

For information email [email protected].

Military articles and news briefs are compiled by the Nevada News Group.

Questions may be directed to [email protected] or 775-427-0960.