City to present final options for ward redistricting

By: Kristen Hackbarth

Date:

Reno City Hall at 1 East First Street. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
The City of Reno’s redistricting process is near its end. City staff on July 28 will present the final map options transitioning from five to six wards during a community meeting at 6 p.m. Residents can attend in person at City Hall or virtually by Zoom.

The redistricting will eliminate the at-large member of the city council and replace the position with a ward six representative. 

This comes as Mayor Hillary Schieve tried to overturn voter-approved redistricting this year at the legislature, which would’ve had her friend and ally Devon Reese able to keep his at-large council seat. Her maneuver was widely criticized and swiftly shot down by legislators

Six mapped options will now be presented during the July 28 meeting. The scenarios were developed based on community meetings and online submissions. City Council members in May also required that each new ward be geographically contiguous and keep together neighborhoods with common interests. 

Washoe County’s Registrar of Voters also requires each precinct within the wards have fewer than 5,000 active registered voters and no precincts are split between wards. 

An interactive map with each of the six scenarios is available for residents to view online before the meeting. The city’s website also includes PDF versions of each map with populations and demographic details for each proposed ward.

The city’s redistricting comes six years after the Nevada Legislature in 2017 passed a law requiring a sixth ward to be created by Jan. 1, 2024. That law came into effect after a recommendation by the city’s Charter Committee. 

Reno City Council members must hold two votes on an ordinance to approve the final ward map. The first vote will be Aug. 9 and the second will be Aug. 23. The Registrar of Voters requires the final map be submitted by Sept. 1. 

More information on the redistricting process and the community forum are online at Reno.gov/Redistricting

Kristen Hackbarth is a freelance editor and communications professional with more than 20 years’ experience working in marketing, public relations and communications in northern Nevada. Kristen graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in photography and minor in journalism and has a Master of Science in Management and Leadership. She also serves as director of communications for Nevada Cancer Coalition, a statewide nonprofit. Though she now lives in Atlanta, she is a Nevadan for life and uses her three-hour time advantage to get a jump on the morning’s news.

