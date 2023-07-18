City razes homeless encampments along downtown train tracks

The City of Reno today conducted a sweep and cleanup of homeless encampments along downtown train tracks between Evans Avenue and Galletti Way.

About 40 people were told to move, and city bulldozers razed property along downtown train tracks most of the morning.

Reno City Manager Doug Thornley said the sweep was for public safety.

“Encampments along active railroad tracks are an enormous safety risk for people living, sleeping, crossing and congregating near the railway,” he told This Is Reno. “Significant outreach was done before today to assure that every affected person had ample opportunity to access supportive services.”

Some of those experiencing homelessness said today’s sweep left them no options. One man said he was barred from the Nevada Cares Campus for what he called a trumped up disciplinary issue. He said he was banned from the massive homeless shelter for 30 days.

One man who goes by “Accent” said he experienced city sweeps before – in 2020 and 2021 – and said the current sweep still doesn’t address the larger problem.

“They are throwing everything away,” he said. “This is taxpayer’s money used to [clean] it up and get people down the road. Where are they going to go? Something has to change with that.”

A new program has to happen so sweeps don’t occur, he added. “Don’t just sweep us under the damn rug.”

Bethany Drysdale, spokesperson for Washoe County, said the Nevada Cares Campus has open beds.

“Recently we have had plenty of beds,” she said. “In the last month we’ve averaged 22 open beds per night.”

The area along the train tracks and Truckee River has been a common area for those without shelter to camp. After massive sweeps in 2020 and 2021, local governments have been conducting smaller sweeps as new camps spring up.

The city conducted a similar clean-up operation in May at the same area.

“To date, 30 Reno Direct service requests have been submitted by community members for the railroads,” Thornley told the city council.

Reno fire responded to 27 fires in the area, and the police department addressed hundreds of calls for medical issues, unwanted subjects and traffic concerns, Thornley said in May.