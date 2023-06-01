75.5 F
Sponsored

The tradition of Father’s Day Powwow returns to Stewart School on June 16 to 18 (sponsored)

By: Samantha Szesciorka

Date:

Dancer at the Fathers Day Powwow 2022. Image credit JTH Multimedia. Used with permission.

The event brings hundreds of dancers, drums, and artists to the school.

On Father’s Day weekend, the former Stewart Indian Boarding School will host their largest annual event, the Father’s Day Powwow, bringing the community together to socialize, dance, sing, and honor First Nation cultures. The Stewart Father’s Day Powwow is an annual tradition going back nearly 20 years. 

The 2023 Powwow will be led by the Master of Ceremonies, Jerry Bear, (Southern Paiute/Goshute), Arena Director, Art Martinez (Chumash), and Host Drum: Red Hoop. The dancing competition brings nationally and regionally known dancers to compete in a several categories from “Tiny Tots” to “Golden Age.” All dancers and drummers are welcome to attend and participate.  

The day begins with a Grand Entry. The grand entry times are Friday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, June 17 at noon and 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 18 at noon.  

Other activities also include arts and crafts booths, food vendors, and dry camping.  

Stewart School Alumni are invited to a special BBQ Dinner on Saturday 4:00 p.m. at the Nevada Indian Commission Building on the campus of the Stewart School.  

The Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum and gift shop will be open all weekend Friday 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Great Basin Native Artists Gallery presents the exhibit Dancing for the Earth, Dancing for the People: Pow Wow Regalia and Art of the Great Basin. The exhibition displays contemporary pow wow dance regalia, photography, mixed media sculpture, Great Basin beadwork, digital graphic design and more. This collection was curated by Melissa Melero-Moose (Fallon Paiute/Modoc). It was held over for the event and will close July 1, 2023.  

About the Nevada Indian Commission  

The Nevada Indian Commission (NIC) works to develop and improve cooperation and communication between Nevada’s tribes, state and local governments, and related-public agencies. We serve approximately 22,000 citizens of 28 federally recognized Tribal Nations, plus an additional 50,000 self-identified Native Americans who make the Silver State their second home. For more information visit https://nevadaindiancommission.org/.  

About Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum  

The Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum opened in 2020 to interpret and tell the history of the site as a former federal boarding school for Native children. Over 200 tribal nations were represented at Stewart during its years of operation from 1890- 1980. This is now a community space for healing through research, exhibitions, art, and storytelling. For more information visit https://stewartindianschool.com/

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

Samantha Szesciorka
Samantha Szesciorka
Samantha Szesciorka is the Content Marketing Specialist for the Nevada Division of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. She is passionate about Nevada, history, and news. Samantha graduated from the Defense Information school after studying journalism and from the University of Nevada, Reno after studying history. She is a former military journalist, television news producer, and magazine editor. In her free time, Samantha can usually be found riding her horse somewhere in Nevada.

